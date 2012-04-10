Nagpur, Apr 10 Select edible oil prices geared up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity reported high as international edible oils recovered by about seven dollar per tonne in last two sessions. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh edible oil also boosted sentiment, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose and groundnut loose reported sharp rise on increased festival and marriage season demand from local traders amid tight supply from crushing plants. Weak overseas oil supply and notable rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also helped to push up prices. * Sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils reported static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in groundnut oil because of thin supply from producing regions like Gujarath, Tamilnadu and Marathwada. SOYMEAL * Prices today zoomed up here on increased demand from South-based traders amid tight supply from crushing plants. Sharp rise in international soyameal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported historic rise on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Healthy rise in soyabean oil, notable hike in soymeal, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based crushing plants also boosted prices. * About 5,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 31,000-31,800 30,000-31,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 31,100-31,900 30,100-31,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 31,000-32,000 30,000-31,200 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 1,500 31,000-31,800 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 30,400-31,100 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 30,400-31,500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 31,700, Hingoli - 31,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 31,500, Latur - 31,800, Nanded - 31,800, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed 20 4,000-4,200 4,000-4,200 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Dhaniya 10 3,700-3,900 3,700-3,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 770 765 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 730 725 Cottonseed refined 760 740 Cottonseed solvent 740 720 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,140 1,120 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,910 1,900 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 860 860 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,310 1,310 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 763 760 Soyoil Solvent 723 720 Cottonseed refined 760 745 Cottonseed solvent 740 725 AKOLA Soyoil refined 762 760 Soyoil Solvent 722 720 Cottonseed refined oil 760 745 Cottonseed solvent oil 740 725 DHULIA Soyoil refined 774 768 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 775 770 JALNA Soyoil refined 775 771 LATUR Soyoil refined 778 772 NANDED Soyoil refined 778 775 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 779, Baramati - 776, Chalisgaon - 780, Pachora - 780, Parbhani - 784, Koosnoor - 780, Solapur - 778, Supa - 778, Sangli - 782. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,500-24,000 23,000-23,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 24,500 Akola - 24,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 24,300, Hingoli - 24,600, Jalna - 24,500, Koosnoor - 24,100, Latur - 24,700, Nanded - 24,600, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 24,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 25,500. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 41.5 degree Celsius (106.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 25.7 degree Celsius (78.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 64 per cent, lowest - 20 per cent. FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 42 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed. * * * *