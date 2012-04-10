Nagpur, Apr 10 Select edible oil prices geared up in Vidarbha region of Western
Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying
activity reported high as international edible oils recovered by about seven dollar per tonne in
last two sessions. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh edible oil also boosted sentiment, sources
said Tuesday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose and groundnut loose reported sharp rise on
increased festival and marriage season demand from local traders amid tight supply
from crushing plants. Weak overseas oil supply and notable rise in Madhya Pradesh
soyabean oil prices also helped to push up prices.
* Sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils reported
static in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further rise in groundnut oil because of thin supply from producing
regions like Gujarath, Tamilnadu and Marathwada.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today zoomed up here on increased demand from South-based traders amid tight
supply from crushing plants. Sharp rise in international soyameal prices also
boosted sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) reported historic rise on increased demand from local crushing plants amid
weak supply from producing regions. Healthy rise in soyabean oil, notable hike in
soymeal, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from
South-based crushing plants also boosted prices.
* About 5,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 31,000-31,800 30,000-31,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 31,100-31,900 30,100-31,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 31,000-32,000 30,000-31,200 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 1,500 31,000-31,800
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 1,000 30,400-31,100
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 1,000 30,400-31,500
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 31,700, Hingoli - 31,400, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 31,500, Latur - 31,800, Nanded - 31,800,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed 20 4,000-4,200 4,000-4,200
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200
Dhaniya 10 3,700-3,900 3,700-3,900
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 770 765
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 730 725
Cottonseed refined 760 740
Cottonseed solvent 740 720
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,140 1,120
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,910 1,900
Sunflower oil refined 800 800
Linseed oil 860 860
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,310 1,310
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 763 760
Soyoil Solvent 723 720
Cottonseed refined 760 745
Cottonseed solvent 740 725
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 762 760
Soyoil Solvent 722 720
Cottonseed refined oil 760 745
Cottonseed solvent oil 740 725
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 774 768
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 775 770
JALNA
Soyoil refined 775 771
LATUR
Soyoil refined 778 772
NANDED
Soyoil refined 778 775
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 779,
Baramati - 776, Chalisgaon - 780, Pachora - 780, Parbhani - 784,
Koosnoor - 780, Solapur - 778, Supa - 778, Sangli - 782.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Tuesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,500-24,000 23,000-23,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 24,500
Akola - 24,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 24,300, Hingoli - 24,600,
Jalna - 24,500, Koosnoor - 24,100, Latur - 24,700, Nanded - 24,600,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 24,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 25,500.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 41.5 degree Celsius (106.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
25.7 degree Celsius (78.3 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 64 per cent, lowest - 20 per cent.
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 42 and 25
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.
* * * *