Nagpur, Apr 11 The rising trend in groundnut oil remained unabated for the third straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on increased buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing marriage season, amid weak supply from producing regions like Gujarath, Tamilnadu and Marathwada. Sentiment remained strong, as groundnut oil prices rose in Madhya Pradesh. Sharp rise in groundnut seed prices in producing belts also activated stockists, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils reported static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in groundnut oil because of thin supply from producing Regions and marriage season demand reported higher. SOYMEAL * Prices today shot up here on increased demand from South-based traders amid tight supply from crushing plants. Healthy rise in international soyameal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) recovered further on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing belts. Sharp hike in soymeal, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based crushing plants also helped to push up prices. * Nearly 5,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,100-32,000 28,000-31,800 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,200-32,100 28,100-31,900 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 31,500-32,000 30,500-32,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 1,800 28,100-32,000 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 28,500-31,600 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,200 28,200-31,600 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 31,800, Hingoli - 31,600, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 31,700, Latur - 32,000, Nanded - 31,900, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,000-4,200 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Dhaniya 20 3,700-3,900 3,700-3,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 765 765 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 725 725 Cottonseed refined 760 760 Cottonseed solvent 740 740 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,160 1,140 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,930 1,910 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 860 860 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,310 1,310 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 758 758 Soyoil Solvent 718 718 Cottonseed refined 760 760 Cottonseed solvent 740 740 AKOLA Soyoil refined 758 758 Soyoil Solvent 718 718 Cottonseed refined oil 760 760 Cottonseed solvent oil 740 740 DHULIA Soyoil refined 769 769 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 771 771 JALNA Soyoil refined 772 772 LATUR Soyoil refined 772 772 NANDED Soyoil refined 778 775 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 775, Baramati - 773, Chalisgaon - 775, Pachora - 778, Parbhani - 778, Koosnoor - 775, Solapur - 778, Supa - 775, Sangli - 780. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 24,000-24,500 23,500-24,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 24,800 Akola - 24,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 24,800, Hingoli - 25,100, Jalna - 24,900, Koosnoor - 24,600, Latur - 25,300, Nanded - 25,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 24,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 26,000. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 42.2 degree Celsius (107.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.1 degree Celsius (75.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 64 per cent, lowest - 20 per cent. FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 42 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.