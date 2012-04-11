Nagpur, Apr 11 The rising trend in groundnut oil remained unabated for the third
straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on increased
buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing marriage season, amid weak supply from producing
regions like Gujarath, Tamilnadu and Marathwada. Sentiment remained strong, as groundnut oil
prices rose in Madhya Pradesh. Sharp rise in groundnut seed prices in producing belts also
activated stockists, sources said Wednesday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP
oils reported static in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further rise in groundnut oil because of thin supply from producing
Regions and marriage season demand reported higher.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today shot up here on increased demand from South-based traders amid tight
supply from crushing plants. Healthy rise in international soyameal prices also
boosted sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) recovered further on increased demand from local crushing plants amid
weak supply from producing belts. Sharp hike in soymeal, upward trend in Madhya
Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based crushing plants also
helped to push up prices.
* Nearly 5,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 28,100-32,000 28,000-31,800 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 28,200-32,100 28,100-31,900 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 31,500-32,000 30,500-32,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 1,800 28,100-32,000
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 1,000 28,500-31,600
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 1,200 28,200-31,600
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 31,800, Hingoli - 31,600, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 31,700, Latur - 32,000, Nanded - 31,900,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,000-4,200
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200
Dhaniya 20 3,700-3,900 3,700-3,900
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 765 765
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 725 725
Cottonseed refined 760 760
Cottonseed solvent 740 740
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,160 1,140
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,930 1,910
Sunflower oil refined 800 800
Linseed oil 860 860
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,310 1,310
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 758 758
Soyoil Solvent 718 718
Cottonseed refined 760 760
Cottonseed solvent 740 740
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 758 758
Soyoil Solvent 718 718
Cottonseed refined oil 760 760
Cottonseed solvent oil 740 740
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 769 769
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 771 771
JALNA
Soyoil refined 772 772
LATUR
Soyoil refined 772 772
NANDED
Soyoil refined 778 775
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 775,
Baramati - 773, Chalisgaon - 775, Pachora - 778, Parbhani - 778,
Koosnoor - 775, Solapur - 778, Supa - 775, Sangli - 780.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 24,000-24,500 23,500-24,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 24,800
Akola - 24,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 24,800, Hingoli - 25,100,
Jalna - 24,900, Koosnoor - 24,600, Latur - 25,300, Nanded - 25,000,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 24,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 26,000.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 42.2 degree Celsius (107.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
24.1 degree Celsius (75.4 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 64 per cent, lowest - 20 per cent.
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 42 and 25
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.