There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading in the Vidarbha region of
Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in absence of any worthwhile
moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly kept major oil prices
unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of weak trend in Malaysian palm oil
and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed,
castor and coconut KP oils reported static in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils in Vidarbha.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) reported higher on increased demand from local crushing plants amid
weak supply from producing belts. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and
fresh enquiries from South-based crushing plants also helped to push up prices.
* Nearly 5,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 29,100-32,350 29,000-32,300 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 29,200-32,450 29,100-32,400 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 32,000-32,500 32,000-32,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 1,200 29,100-32,350
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 1,000 28,600-31,900
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 1,000 28,300-32,000
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,000, Hingoli - 31,800, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 31,900, Latur - 32,100, Nanded - 32,000,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,000-4,200
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,700-3,900
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 770 770
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 730 730
Cottonseed refined 760 760
Cottonseed solvent 740 740
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,180 1,180
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,950 1,950
Sunflower oil refined 810 810
Linseed oil 860 860
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,310 1,310
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 764 764
Soyoil Solvent 724 724
Cottonseed refined 760 760
Cottonseed solvent 740 740
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 765 765
Soyoil Solvent 725 725
Cottonseed refined oil 760 760
Cottonseed solvent oil 740 740
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 775 775
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 775 775
JALNA
Soyoil refined 777 777
LATUR
Soyoil refined 777 777
NANDED
Soyoil refined 778 778
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 779,
Baramati - 775, Chalisgaon - 778, Pachora - 781, Parbhani - 783,
Koosnoor - 778, Solapur - 781, Supa - 779, Sangli - 784.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 25,300-25,800 25,300-25,800
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 25,800
Akola - 25,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 25,800, Hingoli - 26,100,
Jalna - 25,900, Koosnoor - 24,600, Latur - 25,300, Nanded - 25,500,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 25,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 26,700.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 41.0 degree Celsius (105.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
23.2 degree Celsius (73.8 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 68 per cent, lowest - 35 per cent.
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 41 and 24
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.