There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in absence of any worthwhile moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly kept major oil prices unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of weak trend in Malaysian palm oil and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils reported static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils in Vidarbha. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported higher on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing belts. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and fresh enquiries from South-based crushing plants also helped to push up prices. * Nearly 5,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 29,100-32,350 29,000-32,300 -- (Available price) Market delivery 29,200-32,450 29,100-32,400 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 32,000-32,500 32,000-32,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 1,200 29,100-32,350 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 28,600-31,900 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 28,300-32,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,000, Hingoli - 31,800, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 31,900, Latur - 32,100, Nanded - 32,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,000-4,200 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,700-3,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 770 770 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 730 730 Cottonseed refined 760 760 Cottonseed solvent 740 740 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,180 1,180 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,950 1,950 Sunflower oil refined 810 810 Linseed oil 860 860 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,310 1,310 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 764 764 Soyoil Solvent 724 724 Cottonseed refined 760 760 Cottonseed solvent 740 740 AKOLA Soyoil refined 765 765 Soyoil Solvent 725 725 Cottonseed refined oil 760 760 Cottonseed solvent oil 740 740 DHULIA Soyoil refined 775 775 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 775 775 JALNA Soyoil refined 777 777 LATUR Soyoil refined 777 777 NANDED Soyoil refined 778 778 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 779, Baramati - 775, Chalisgaon - 778, Pachora - 781, Parbhani - 783, Koosnoor - 778, Solapur - 781, Supa - 779, Sangli - 784. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 25,300-25,800 25,300-25,800 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 25,800 Akola - 25,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 25,800, Hingoli - 26,100, Jalna - 25,900, Koosnoor - 24,600, Latur - 25,300, Nanded - 25,500, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 25,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 26,700. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 41.0 degree Celsius (105.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.2 degree Celsius (73.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 68 per cent, lowest - 35 per cent. FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 41 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.