Nagpur, Apr 18 Barring a fall in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today
generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate
stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil
prices also affected sentiment, sources said Wednesday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, castor
and coconut KP oils reported static in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils in Vidarbha.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) reported strong on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak
supply from producing regions. Sharp rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and
enquiries from South-based plants also helped to push up prices.
* About 5,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 28,000-32,400 28,000-32,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 28,100-32,500 28,100-32,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 32,000-32,500 32,000-32,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 1,300 28,000-32,400
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 1,000 28,100-32,000
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 1,000 28,500-32,200
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,100, Hingoli - 31,900, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 31,900, Latur - 32,300, Nanded - 32,100,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,000-4,200
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200
Dhaniya 20 3,700-3,900 3,700-3,900
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 761 765
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 721 725
Cottonseed refined 750 750
Cottonseed solvent 730 730
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,200 1,200
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,980 1,980
Sunflower oil refined 810 810
Linseed oil 850 850
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 755 761
Soyoil Solvent 715 721
Cottonseed refined 750 750
Cottonseed solvent 730 730
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 755 760
Soyoil Solvent 715 720
Cottonseed refined oil 750 750
Cottonseed solvent oil 730 730
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 767 770
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 769 771
JALNA
Soyoil refined 765 767
LATUR
Soyoil refined 770 772
NANDED
Soyoil refined 769 772
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 773,
Baramati - 770, Chalisgaon - 774, Pachora - 776, Parbhani - 7790,
Koosnoor - 775, Solapur - 777, Supa - 776, Sangli - 781.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 25,200-25,500 25,200-25,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 25,600
Akola - 25,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 25,600, Hingoli - 25,800,
Jalna - 25,600, Koosnoor - 25,600, Latur - 25,200, Nanded - 25,400,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 25,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 26,700.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 41.6 degree Celsius (106.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
25.3 degree Celsius (77.5 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 56 per cent, lowest - 34 per cent.
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 43 and 26
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.