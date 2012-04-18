Nagpur, Apr 18 Barring a fall in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also affected sentiment, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, castor and coconut KP oils reported static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils in Vidarbha. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported strong on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Sharp rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based plants also helped to push up prices. * About 5,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,000-32,400 28,000-32,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,100-32,500 28,100-32,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 32,000-32,500 32,000-32,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 1,300 28,000-32,400 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 28,100-32,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 28,500-32,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,100, Hingoli - 31,900, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 31,900, Latur - 32,300, Nanded - 32,100, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,000-4,200 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Dhaniya 20 3,700-3,900 3,700-3,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 761 765 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 721 725 Cottonseed refined 750 750 Cottonseed solvent 730 730 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,200 1,200 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,980 1,980 Sunflower oil refined 810 810 Linseed oil 850 850 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 755 761 Soyoil Solvent 715 721 Cottonseed refined 750 750 Cottonseed solvent 730 730 AKOLA Soyoil refined 755 760 Soyoil Solvent 715 720 Cottonseed refined oil 750 750 Cottonseed solvent oil 730 730 DHULIA Soyoil refined 767 770 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 769 771 JALNA Soyoil refined 765 767 LATUR Soyoil refined 770 772 NANDED Soyoil refined 769 772 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 773, Baramati - 770, Chalisgaon - 774, Pachora - 776, Parbhani - 7790, Koosnoor - 775, Solapur - 777, Supa - 776, Sangli - 781. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 25,200-25,500 25,200-25,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 25,600 Akola - 25,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 25,600, Hingoli - 25,800, Jalna - 25,600, Koosnoor - 25,600, Latur - 25,200, Nanded - 25,400, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 25,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 26,700. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 41.6 degree Celsius (106.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 25.3 degree Celsius (77.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 56 per cent, lowest - 34 per cent. FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 43 and 26 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.