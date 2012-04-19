In range-bound trade, select edible oil prices declined at the Vidarbha region of Western
Maharashtra on subdued demand at prevailing levels amid weak trend in overseas markets.
Sentiment in turned bearish after Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam fell sharply. Easy
condition on Madhya Pradesh oil market also affected sentiment, sources said Thursday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil suffered heavily here on lack of demand
from local traders amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level.
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined and sunflower refined oils reported
static in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further fall in linseed oil in Vidarbha.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) firmed up again on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak
supply from producing regions. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and
reported demand from South-based plants also helped to push up prices.
* About 5,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 29,000-32,400 28,000-32,400 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 29,100-32,500 28,100-32,500 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 32,000-32,500 32,000-32,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 1,200 29,000-32,400
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 1,000 28,500-32,400
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 1,000 28,800-32,200
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,200, Hingoli - 31,900, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 31,900, Latur - 32,400, Nanded - 32,200,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,000-4,200
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200
Dhaniya 15 3,700-3,800 3,700-3,900
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 761 761
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 721 721
Cottonseed refined 750 750
Cottonseed solvent 730 730
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,200 1,200
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,000 2,000
Sunflower oil refined 810 810
Linseed oil 840 850
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,280 1,300
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,250
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,360 1,380
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 755 755
Soyoil Solvent 715 715
Cottonseed refined 750 750
Cottonseed solvent 730 730
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 755 755
Soyoil Solvent 715 715
Cottonseed refined oil 750 750
Cottonseed solvent oil 730 730
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 767 767
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 769 769
JALNA
Soyoil refined 765 765
LATUR
Soyoil refined 770 770
NANDED
Soyoil refined 769 769
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 773,
Baramati - 770, Chalisgaon - 774, Pachora - 776, Parbhani - 7790,
Koosnoor - 775, Solapur - 777, Supa - 776, Sangli - 781.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 25,200-25,500 25,200-25,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 25,600
Akola - 25,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 25,600, Hingoli - 25,800,
Jalna - 25,600, Koosnoor - 25,600, Latur - 25,200, Nanded - 25,400,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 25,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 26,700.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 43.2 degree Celsius (109.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
26.2 degree Celsius (79.2 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 51 per cent, lowest - 33 per cent.
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 40 and 26
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.