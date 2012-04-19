In range-bound trade, select edible oil prices declined at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on subdued demand at prevailing levels amid weak trend in overseas markets. Sentiment in turned bearish after Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam fell sharply. Easy condition on Madhya Pradesh oil market also affected sentiment, sources said Thursday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil suffered heavily here on lack of demand from local traders amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined and sunflower refined oils reported static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in linseed oil in Vidarbha. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also helped to push up prices. * About 5,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 29,000-32,400 28,000-32,400 -- (Available price) Market delivery 29,100-32,500 28,100-32,500 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 32,000-32,500 32,000-32,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 1,200 29,000-32,400 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 28,500-32,400 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 28,800-32,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,200, Hingoli - 31,900, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 31,900, Latur - 32,400, Nanded - 32,200, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,000-4,200 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Dhaniya 15 3,700-3,800 3,700-3,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 761 761 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 721 721 Cottonseed refined 750 750 Cottonseed solvent 730 730 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,200 1,200 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,000 2,000 Sunflower oil refined 810 810 Linseed oil 840 850 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,280 1,300 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,250 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,360 1,380 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 755 755 Soyoil Solvent 715 715 Cottonseed refined 750 750 Cottonseed solvent 730 730 AKOLA Soyoil refined 755 755 Soyoil Solvent 715 715 Cottonseed refined oil 750 750 Cottonseed solvent oil 730 730 DHULIA Soyoil refined 767 767 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 769 769 JALNA Soyoil refined 765 765 LATUR Soyoil refined 770 770 NANDED Soyoil refined 769 769 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 773, Baramati - 770, Chalisgaon - 774, Pachora - 776, Parbhani - 7790, Koosnoor - 775, Solapur - 777, Supa - 776, Sangli - 781. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 25,200-25,500 25,200-25,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 25,600 Akola - 25,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 25,600, Hingoli - 25,800, Jalna - 25,600, Koosnoor - 25,600, Latur - 25,200, Nanded - 25,400, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 25,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 26,700. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 43.2 degree Celsius (109.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 26.2 degree Celsius (79.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 51 per cent, lowest - 33 per cent. FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 40 and 26 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.