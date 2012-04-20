(Changed the Headline) There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in absence of any worthwhile moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly kept major oil prices unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of weak trend in American soya digam prices and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined and sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils reported static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils in Vidarbha. SOYMEAL * Prices today recovered marginally on increased demand from South-based traders amid short-supply from producing regions. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported higher on fresh demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Fresh hike in soymeal, healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also helped to push up prices. * About 5,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 29,000-32,400 28,700-32,400 -- (Available price) Market delivery 29,100-32,500 28,800-32,500 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 32,000-32,500 32,000-32,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 1,400 29,000-32,400 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 28,600-32,400 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,200 28,800-32,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,200, Hingoli - 31,900, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 31,900, Latur - 32,400, Nanded - 32,200, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,000-4,200 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Dhaniya 10 3,700-3,800 3,700-3,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 761 761 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 721 721 Cottonseed refined 750 750 Cottonseed solvent 730 730 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,200 1,200 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,000 2,000 Sunflower oil refined 810 810 Linseed oil 840 850 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,280 1,280 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,360 1,360 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 755 755 Soyoil Solvent 715 715 Cottonseed refined 750 750 Cottonseed solvent 730 730 AKOLA Soyoil refined 755 755 Soyoil Solvent 715 715 Cottonseed refined oil 750 750 Cottonseed solvent oil 730 730 DHULIA Soyoil refined 767 767 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 769 769 JALNA Soyoil refined 765 765 LATUR Soyoil refined 770 770 NANDED Soyoil refined 769 769 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 773, Baramati - 770, Chalisgaon - 774, Pachora - 776, Parbhani - 7790, Koosnoor - 775, Solapur - 777, Supa - 776, Sangli - 781. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 25,300-25,600 25,200-25,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 25,600 Akola - 25,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 25,600, Hingoli - 25,800, Jalna - 25,600, Koosnoor - 25,600, Latur - 25,200, Nanded - 25,400, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 25,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 26,700. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 40.4 degree Celsius (104.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 28.5 degree Celsius (83.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 51 per cent, lowest - 38 per cent. FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 40 and 26 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.