There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading in the Vidarbha region of
Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in absence of any worthwhile
moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly kept major oil prices
unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of weak trend in American soya digam
prices and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, according to sources.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined and sunflower refined,
linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils reported static in sluggish trading
activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils in Vidarbha.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today recovered marginally on increased demand from South-based traders amid
short-supply from producing regions.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) reported higher on fresh demand from local crushing plants amid weak
supply from producing regions. Fresh hike in soymeal, healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh
soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also helped to push up
prices.
* About 5,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 29,000-32,400 28,700-32,400 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 29,100-32,500 28,800-32,500 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 32,000-32,500 32,000-32,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 1,400 29,000-32,400
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 1,000 28,600-32,400
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 1,200 28,800-32,200
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,200, Hingoli - 31,900, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 31,900, Latur - 32,400, Nanded - 32,200,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,000-4,200
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200
Dhaniya 10 3,700-3,800 3,700-3,800
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 761 761
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 721 721
Cottonseed refined 750 750
Cottonseed solvent 730 730
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,200 1,200
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,000 2,000
Sunflower oil refined 810 810
Linseed oil 840 850
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,280 1,280
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,360 1,360
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 755 755
Soyoil Solvent 715 715
Cottonseed refined 750 750
Cottonseed solvent 730 730
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 755 755
Soyoil Solvent 715 715
Cottonseed refined oil 750 750
Cottonseed solvent oil 730 730
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 767 767
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 769 769
JALNA
Soyoil refined 765 765
LATUR
Soyoil refined 770 770
NANDED
Soyoil refined 769 769
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 773,
Baramati - 770, Chalisgaon - 774, Pachora - 776, Parbhani - 7790,
Koosnoor - 775, Solapur - 777, Supa - 776, Sangli - 781.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 25,300-25,600 25,200-25,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 25,600
Akola - 25,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 25,600, Hingoli - 25,800,
Jalna - 25,600, Koosnoor - 25,600, Latur - 25,200, Nanded - 25,400,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 25,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 26,700.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 40.4 degree Celsius (104.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
28.5 degree Celsius (83.3 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 51 per cent, lowest - 38 per cent.
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 40 and 26
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.