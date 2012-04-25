Select edible oil prices geared up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity reported high as palm oil prices in Malaysia, the second largest producer, quoted strong. Upward trend in American soya digam prices and notable rise in Madhya Pradesh edible oil also boosted sentiment, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed and rapeseed oil today opened on firm note on increased festival season demand from local traders amid short supply from crushing plants. Fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil and reported demand from South-based traders also boosted these oil prices. * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined and sunflower refined, linseed, castor and coconut KP oils reported static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect soyabean and cottonseed oils in Vidarbha as local supply reported thin. SOYMEAL * Prices today remained steady here but demand was poor in weak trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) touched to a record high again on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Upward trend in soyabean oil, fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based plants also helped to push up prices. * About 4,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 29,000-33,000 29,000-32,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 29,100-33,100 29,100-32,800 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,000-33,500 32,500-33,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 1,200 29,000-33,000 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 900 28,600-32,600 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 500 28,800-32,600 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,500, Hingoli - 33,200, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 33,200, Latur - 33,700, Nanded - 33,500, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,000-4,200 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,700-3,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 775 770 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 735 730 Cottonseed refined 765 760 Cottonseed solvent 745 740 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,200 1,200 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,000 2,000 Sunflower oil refined 810 810 Linseed oil 830 830 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,290 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 768 764 Soyoil Solvent 728 725 Cottonseed refined 765 763 Cottonseed solvent 745 742 AKOLA Soyoil refined 770 767 Soyoil Solvent 730 727 Cottonseed refined oil 765 763 Cottonseed solvent oil 745 744 DHULIA Soyoil refined 779 776 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 776 774 JALNA Soyoil refined 777 772 LATUR Soyoil refined 780 778 NANDED Soyoil refined 780 779 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 782, Baramati - 779, Chalisgaon - 780, Pachora - 784, Parbhani - 779, Koosnoor - 785, Solapur - 783, Supa - 786, Sangli - 788. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 25,000-25,700 25,000-25,700 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 25,600 Akola - 25,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 25,700, Hingoli - 25,800, Jalna - 25,600, Koosnoor - 25,600, Latur - 25,200, Nanded - 25,400, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 25,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 26,800. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 41.8 degree Celsius (107.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.1 degree Celsius (75.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 74 per cent, lowest - 40 per cent. FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 41 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.