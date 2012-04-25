Select edible oil prices geared up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased
offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity reported high as palm
oil prices in Malaysia, the second largest producer, quoted strong. Upward trend in American
soya digam prices and notable rise in Madhya Pradesh edible oil also boosted sentiment, sources
said Wednesday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed and rapeseed oil today opened on firm note on increased festival
season demand from local traders amid short supply from crushing plants. Fresh hike
in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil and reported demand from South-based traders also
boosted these oil prices.
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined and sunflower refined, linseed, castor and coconut
KP oils reported static in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect soyabean and cottonseed oils in Vidarbha as local supply reported thin.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today remained steady here but demand was poor in weak trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) touched to a record high again on good demand from local crushing plants amid
weak supply from producing regions. Upward trend in soyabean oil, fresh rise in
Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based plants also helped to
push up prices.
* About 4,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 29,000-33,000 29,000-32,700 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 29,100-33,100 29,100-32,800 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 33,000-33,500 32,500-33,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 1,200 29,000-33,000
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 900 28,600-32,600
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 500 28,800-32,600
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,500, Hingoli - 33,200, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 33,200, Latur - 33,700, Nanded - 33,500,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,000-4,200
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,700-3,900
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 775 770
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 735 730
Cottonseed refined 765 760
Cottonseed solvent 745 740
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,200 1,200
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,000 2,000
Sunflower oil refined 810 810
Linseed oil 830 830
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,290
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 768 764
Soyoil Solvent 728 725
Cottonseed refined 765 763
Cottonseed solvent 745 742
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 770 767
Soyoil Solvent 730 727
Cottonseed refined oil 765 763
Cottonseed solvent oil 745 744
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 779 776
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 776 774
JALNA
Soyoil refined 777 772
LATUR
Soyoil refined 780 778
NANDED
Soyoil refined 780 779
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 782,
Baramati - 779, Chalisgaon - 780, Pachora - 784, Parbhani - 779,
Koosnoor - 785, Solapur - 783, Supa - 786, Sangli - 788.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 25,000-25,700 25,000-25,700
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 25,600
Akola - 25,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 25,700, Hingoli - 25,800,
Jalna - 25,600, Koosnoor - 25,600, Latur - 25,200, Nanded - 25,400,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 25,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 26,800.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 41.8 degree Celsius (107.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
24.1 degree Celsius (75.4 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 74 per cent, lowest - 40 per cent.
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 41 and 25
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.