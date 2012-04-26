Nagpur, Apr 26 Prices of soyabean oil softened at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on reduced offtake at existing higher levels amid weakening global trend. Trading sentiment turned bearish after palm oil futures in Malaysia moved down notably. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also affected sentiment, sources said Thursday. VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined and sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP oils reported static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils in Vidarbha. SOYMEAL * Prices today reported strong here on increased demand from South-based traders amid short supply from crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) zoomed up again on increased buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Healthy rise in soyabean oil, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also helped to push up prices. * About 5,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 31,000-33,500 30,000-33,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 31,100-33,600 30,100-33,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,500-34,000 33,000-33,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 1,400 31,000-33,500 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 30,000-32,900 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 800 30,300-32,800 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,600, Hingoli - 33,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 33,200, Latur - 33,800, Nanded - 33,600, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower 30 2,400-2,600 2,450-2,550 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,000-4,200 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,700-3,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 768 772 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 728 732 Cottonseed refined 765 765 Cottonseed solvent 745 745 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,200 1,200 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,000 2,000 Sunflower oil refined 810 810 Linseed oil 830 830 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 764 767 Soyoil Solvent 724 726 Cottonseed refined 765 765 Cottonseed solvent 745 745 AKOLA Soyoil refined 765 769 Soyoil Solvent 725 729 Cottonseed refined oil 765 765 Cottonseed solvent oil 745 745 DHULIA Soyoil refined 773 776 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 771 774 JALNA Soyoil refined 775 778 LATUR Soyoil refined 775 778 NANDED Soyoil refined 772 774 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 778, Baramati - 775, Chalisgaon - 776, Pachora - 779, Parbhani - 772, Koosnoor - 775, Solapur - 775, Supa - 777, Sangli - 779. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 25,400-26,000 25,000-25,700 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 25,900 Akola - 25,900, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 26,100, Hingoli - 26,200, Jalna - 26,000, Koosnoor - 26,100, Latur - 25,800, Nanded - 25,800, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 26,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 27,200. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 40.5 degree Celsius (104.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 26.5 degree Celsius (79.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 57 per cent, lowest - 35 per cent. FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. A chance of thundery development towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 41 and 27 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.