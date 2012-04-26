Nagpur, Apr 26 Prices of soyabean oil softened at the Vidarbha region of Western
Maharashtra on reduced offtake at existing higher levels amid weakening global trend. Trading
sentiment turned bearish after palm oil futures in Malaysia moved down notably. Easy condition
in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also affected sentiment, sources said Thursday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined and sunflower refined, rapeseed,
linseed, castor and coconut KP oils reported static in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils in Vidarbha.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today reported strong here on increased demand from South-based traders amid
short supply from crushing plants.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) zoomed up again on increased buying support from local crushing plants amid
weak supply from producing regions. Healthy rise in soyabean oil, upward trend in
Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also
helped to push up prices.
* About 5,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 31,000-33,500 30,000-33,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 31,100-33,600 30,100-33,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 33,500-34,000 33,000-33,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 1,400 31,000-33,500
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 1,000 30,000-32,900
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 800 30,300-32,800
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,600, Hingoli - 33,400, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 33,200, Latur - 33,800, Nanded - 33,600,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower 30 2,400-2,600 2,450-2,550
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,000-4,200
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,700-3,900
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 768 772
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 728 732
Cottonseed refined 765 765
Cottonseed solvent 745 745
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,200 1,200
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,000 2,000
Sunflower oil refined 810 810
Linseed oil 830 830
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 764 767
Soyoil Solvent 724 726
Cottonseed refined 765 765
Cottonseed solvent 745 745
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 765 769
Soyoil Solvent 725 729
Cottonseed refined oil 765 765
Cottonseed solvent oil 745 745
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 773 776
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 771 774
JALNA
Soyoil refined 775 778
LATUR
Soyoil refined 775 778
NANDED
Soyoil refined 772 774
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 778,
Baramati - 775, Chalisgaon - 776, Pachora - 779, Parbhani - 772,
Koosnoor - 775, Solapur - 775, Supa - 777, Sangli - 779.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Thursday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 25,400-26,000 25,000-25,700
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 25,900
Akola - 25,900, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 26,100, Hingoli - 26,200,
Jalna - 26,000, Koosnoor - 26,100, Latur - 25,800, Nanded - 25,800,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 26,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 27,200.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 40.5 degree Celsius (104.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
26.5 degree Celsius (79.7 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 57 per cent, lowest - 35 per cent.
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. A chance of thundery development towards evening or night.
Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 41 and 27 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.