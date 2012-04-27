Nagpur, Apr 27 Select edible oil prices geared up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity reported high as palm oil prices in Malaysia, the second largest producer, quoted strong. Upward trend in American soya digam prices and notable rise in Madhya Pradesh edible oil also boosted sentiment, sources said Friday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean and cottonseed oil today opened on firm note on increased demand from local traders amid weak supply from local crushing plants. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also boosted sentiment. * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined and sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP oils reported static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in soyabean and cottonseed oil in Vidarbha as overseas oil arrival reported thin. SOYMEAL * About ten dollar per tonne hike in international soymeal prices in last two sessions showed its effects in Vidarbha. Prices today skyrocketed on increased demand from South-based traders amid weak supply from crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported historic high on good buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Healthy rise in soyabean oil & soymeal, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also helped to push up prices. * About 5,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 31,500-33,800 31,000-33,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 31,600-33,900 31,100-33,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 34,000-34,500 33,500-34,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 1,200 31,500-33,800 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 80 30,700-33,200 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 800 31,000-33,800 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,000, Hingoli - 33,900, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 33,800, Latur - 34,200, Nanded - 34,200, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,000-4,200 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,700-3,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 768 766 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 728 726 Cottonseed refined 770 765 Cottonseed solvent 750 745 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,200 1,200 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,000 2,000 Sunflower oil refined 810 810 Linseed oil 830 830 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 765 763 Soyoil Solvent 725 722 Cottonseed refined 769 765 Cottonseed solvent 750 745 AKOLA Soyoil refined 766 764 Soyoil Solvent 726 724 Cottonseed refined oil 772 765 Cottonseed solvent oil 751 745 DHULIA Soyoil refined 774 773 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 772 770 JALNA Soyoil refined 775 773 LATUR Soyoil refined 770 769 NANDED Soyoil refined 772 770 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 771, Baramati - 772, Chalisgaon - 772, Pachora - 775, Parbhani - 772, Koosnoor - 775, Solapur - 775, Supa - 777, Sangli - 777. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,000-27,500 26,000-26,700 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 27,900 Akola - 27,900, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 27,400, Hingoli - 27,700, Jalna - 27,700, Koosnoor - 27,900, Latur - 27,800, Nanded - 27,800, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 27,600, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,500-29,000. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 41.7 degree Celsius (107.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 25.8 degree Celsius (78.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 64 per cent, lowest - 38 per cent. FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 41 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.