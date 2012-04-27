Nagpur, Apr 27 Select edible oil prices geared up in Vidarbha region of Western
Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying
activity reported high as palm oil prices in Malaysia, the second largest producer, quoted
strong. Upward trend in American soya digam prices and notable rise in Madhya Pradesh edible oil
also boosted sentiment, sources said Friday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean and cottonseed oil today opened on firm note on increased demand from local
traders amid weak supply from local crushing plants. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh
soyabean oil prices also boosted sentiment.
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined and sunflower refined, rapeseed,
linseed, castor and coconut KP oils reported static in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further rise in soyabean and cottonseed oil in Vidarbha as overseas
oil arrival reported thin.
SOYMEAL
* About ten dollar per tonne hike in international soymeal prices in last two sessions
showed its effects in Vidarbha. Prices today skyrocketed on increased demand from
South-based traders amid weak supply from crushing plants.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) reported historic high on good buying support from local crushing plants amid
weak supply from producing regions. Healthy rise in soyabean oil & soymeal, upward
trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants
also helped to push up prices.
* About 5,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 31,500-33,800 31,000-33,500 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 31,600-33,900 31,100-33,600 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 34,000-34,500 33,500-34,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 1,200 31,500-33,800
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 80 30,700-33,200
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 800 31,000-33,800
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,000, Hingoli - 33,900, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 33,800, Latur - 34,200, Nanded - 34,200,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,000-4,200
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,700-3,900
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 768 766
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 728 726
Cottonseed refined 770 765
Cottonseed solvent 750 745
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,200 1,200
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,000 2,000
Sunflower oil refined 810 810
Linseed oil 830 830
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 765 763
Soyoil Solvent 725 722
Cottonseed refined 769 765
Cottonseed solvent 750 745
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 766 764
Soyoil Solvent 726 724
Cottonseed refined oil 772 765
Cottonseed solvent oil 751 745
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 774 773
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 772 770
JALNA
Soyoil refined 775 773
LATUR
Soyoil refined 770 769
NANDED
Soyoil refined 772 770
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 771,
Baramati - 772, Chalisgaon - 772, Pachora - 775, Parbhani - 772,
Koosnoor - 775, Solapur - 775, Supa - 777, Sangli - 777.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,000-27,500 26,000-26,700
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 27,900
Akola - 27,900, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 27,400, Hingoli - 27,700,
Jalna - 27,700, Koosnoor - 27,900, Latur - 27,800, Nanded - 27,800,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 27,600, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,500-29,000.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 41.7 degree Celsius (107.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
25.8 degree Celsius (78.4 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 64 per cent, lowest - 38 per cent.
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 41 and 25
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.