Nagpur, Apr 28 Barring a fall in rapeseed oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled rapeseed oil prices down. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh rapeseed oil also affected sentiment, sources said Saturday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined and sunflower refined, linseed, castor and coconut KP oils reported static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today zoomed up again here on increased demand from South-based traders amid weak supply from local crushing plants. About five dollar per tonne hike in a day in American soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) recovered handsomely on good buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Sharp rise in soymeal, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based plants also helped to push up prices. * About 4,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 31,800-33,900 31,500-33,800 -- (Available price) Market delivery 31,900-34,000 31,600-33,900 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 34,500-35,000 34,000-34,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 1,000 31,800-33,900 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 700 31,300-33,500 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 500 31,000-33,900 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,100, Hingoli - 34,200, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 34,200, Latur - 34,500, Nanded - 34,500, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed 10 4,000-4,200 4,000-4,200 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,700-3,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 768 768 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 728 728 Cottonseed refined 770 770 Cottonseed solvent 750 750 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,200 1,200 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,000 2,000 Sunflower oil refined 810 810 Linseed oil 830 830 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,300 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 765 765 Soyoil Solvent 725 725 Cottonseed refined 769 769 Cottonseed solvent 750 750 AKOLA Soyoil refined 766 766 Soyoil Solvent 726 726 Cottonseed refined oil 772 772 Cottonseed solvent oil 751 751 DHULIA Soyoil refined 774 774 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 772 772 JALNA Soyoil refined 775 775 LATUR Soyoil refined 770 770 NANDED Soyoil refined 772 772 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 771, Baramati - 772, Chalisgaon - 772, Pachora - 775, Parbhani - 772, Koosnoor - 775, Solapur - 775, Supa - 777, Sangli - 777. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,500-28,000 27,000-27,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,300 Akola - 28,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,100, Hingoli - 28,200, Jalna - 28,700, Koosnoor - 28,400, Latur - 28,500, Nanded - 28,800, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 28,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,000-29,500. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 41.6 degree Celsius (106.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 25.8 degree Celsius (78.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 75 per cent, lowest - 39 per cent. FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 42 and 26 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.