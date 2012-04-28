Nagpur, Apr 28 Barring a fall in rapeseed oil, major edible oil prices today
generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate
stocks mainly pulled rapeseed oil prices down. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh rapeseed oil
also affected sentiment, sources said Saturday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined and sunflower refined,
linseed, castor and coconut KP oils reported static in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today zoomed up again here on increased demand from South-based traders amid
weak supply from local crushing plants. About five dollar per tonne hike in a day in
American soymeal prices also boosted sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) recovered handsomely on good buying support from local crushing plants amid
weak supply from producing regions. Sharp rise in soymeal, upward trend in Madhya
Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based plants also helped to push up
prices.
* About 4,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 31,800-33,900 31,500-33,800 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 31,900-34,000 31,600-33,900 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 34,500-35,000 34,000-34,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 1,000 31,800-33,900
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 700 31,300-33,500
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 500 31,000-33,900
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,100, Hingoli - 34,200, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 34,200, Latur - 34,500, Nanded - 34,500,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed 10 4,000-4,200 4,000-4,200
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,700-3,900
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 768 768
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 728 728
Cottonseed refined 770 770
Cottonseed solvent 750 750
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,200 1,200
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,000 2,000
Sunflower oil refined 810 810
Linseed oil 830 830
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,300
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 765 765
Soyoil Solvent 725 725
Cottonseed refined 769 769
Cottonseed solvent 750 750
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 766 766
Soyoil Solvent 726 726
Cottonseed refined oil 772 772
Cottonseed solvent oil 751 751
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 774 774
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 772 772
JALNA
Soyoil refined 775 775
LATUR
Soyoil refined 770 770
NANDED
Soyoil refined 772 772
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 771,
Baramati - 772, Chalisgaon - 772, Pachora - 775, Parbhani - 772,
Koosnoor - 775, Solapur - 775, Supa - 777, Sangli - 777.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Saturday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,500-28,000 27,000-27,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,300
Akola - 28,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,100, Hingoli - 28,200,
Jalna - 28,700, Koosnoor - 28,400, Latur - 28,500, Nanded - 28,800,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 28,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,000-29,500.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 41.6 degree Celsius (106.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
25.8 degree Celsius (78.4 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 75 per cent, lowest - 39 per cent.
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 42 and 26
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.