Nagpur, June 4 Soyabean oil prices suffered heavily at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned weak as palm oil dropped by about two dollar per tonne in Malaysia amid forecasts for higher production this season. Sharp fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also affected prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Linseed and rapeseed oils too reported fresh fall here in absence of buyers and increased supply from producing regions. * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect downward trend in soyabean oil prices here. SOYMEAL * Prices today reported down on lack of demand from traders amid weak overseas soymeal prices. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency in absence of buyers amid high moisture content arrival. Sharp fall in soyabean oil, downward trend in soymeal and easy condition on Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi also helped to pull down prices in weak trading activity. * About 3,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,000-33,500 30,000-33,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,100-33,600 30,100-33,800 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,500-33,800 33,500-33,800 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 1,000 30,000-33,500 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 500 29,800-33,200 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 500 29,500-33,100 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,400, Hingoli - 34,200, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 34,300, Latur - 33,800, Nanded - 33,900, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,725-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,700-3,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 710 716 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 670 679 Cottonseed refined 710 710 Cottonseed solvent 690 690 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,150 1,150 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,950 1,950 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 700 710 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,240 1,250 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,100 1,100 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,280 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 711 716 Soyoil Solvent 670 677 Cottonseed refined 710 714 Cottonseed solvent 690 694 AKOLA Soyoil refined 712 718 Soyoil Solvent 672 680 Cottonseed refined oil 720 720 Cottonseed solvent oil 700 700 DHULIA Soyoil refined 725 732 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 725 732 JALNA Soyoil refined 726 731 LATUR Soyoil refined 724 731 NANDED Soyoil refined 738 734 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 722, Baramati - 726, Chalisgaon - 725, Pachora - 728, Parbhani - 726, Koosnoor - 725, Solapur - 722, Supa - 727, Sangli - 729. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,000-28,200 28,000-28,400 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,600 Akola - 28,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,600, Hingoli - 28,700, Jalna - 28,500, Koosnoor - 28,800, Latur - 28,600, Nanded - 28,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,400-29,700. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 41.8 degree Celsius (107.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 30.4 degree Celsius (86.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 44 per cent, lowest - 28 per cent. FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 42 and 31 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed. * * * *