Nagpur, June 6 Soyabean oil prices geared up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity reported high as palm oil prices in Malaysia, the second largest producer, quoted strong. Upward trend in American soya digam prices and notable rise in Madhya Pradesh edible oil also boosted sentiment, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in soyabean oil prices as overseas oil arrival reported weak. SOYMEAL * Prices today showed firm tendency on increased demand from South-based traders amid short supply from local crushing plants. Notable rise in international soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported a sharp fall on poor demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Timely monsoon in Kerala, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and no takers to soymeal also pulled down prices. * About 3,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 29,000-32,500 30,000-33,300 -- (Available price) Market delivery 29,100-32,600 30,100-33,400 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,200-33,500 33,200-33,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 1,100 29,000-32,500 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 500 29,500-32,900 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 400 28,800-32,500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,000, Hingoli - 33,900, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 33,900, Latur - 33,600, Nanded - 33,400, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,725-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,700-3,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 716 713 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 676 673 Cottonseed refined 700 700 Cottonseed solvent 680 680 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,150 1,150 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,950 1,950 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 700 700 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,100 1,100 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 715 713 Soyoil Solvent 675 673 Cottonseed refined 700 710 Cottonseed solvent 680 690 AKOLA Soyoil refined 716 712 Soyoil Solvent 675 672 Cottonseed refined oil 710 710 Cottonseed solvent oil 690 690 DHULIA Soyoil refined 725 722 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 725 724 JALNA Soyoil refined 723 721 LATUR Soyoil refined 725 722 NANDED Soyoil refined 730 727 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 722, Baramati - 726, Chalisgaon - 725, Pachora - 728, Parbhani - 726, Koosnoor - 725, Solapur - 722, Supa - 727, Sangli - 729. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,000-28,200 27,800-28,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,800 Akola - 28,400, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,700, Hingoli - 28,700, Jalna - 28,700, Koosnoor - 28,900, Latur - 28,700, Nanded - 29,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,600. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 43.3 degree Celsius (109.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 32.0 degree Celsius (89.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 42 per cent, lowest - 24 per cent. FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 41 and 30 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed. * * * *