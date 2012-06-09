Nagpur, June 9 Barring a fall in sunflower oil, major edible oil prices today
generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate
stocks mainly pulled sunflower oil prices down. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh sunflower oil
also affected sentiment, sources said Saturday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor
and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect steady condition in major edible oils prices in thin trading
activity.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today declined marginally here on poor demand from local traders amid good
supply from crushing plants.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) firmed up again on increased buying support from local crushing
plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh
soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also helped to jack up
prices.
* About 2,500 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 30,500-34,000 29,900-33,800 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 30,600-34,100 30,000-33,900 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 33,700-34,000 33,700-34,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 800 30,500-34,000
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 400 30,200-33,700
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 400 30,500-33,700
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,600, Hingoli - 34,400, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 34,700, Latur - 34,500, Nanded - 34,000,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,725-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,700-3,900
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 719 719
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 679 679
Cottonseed refined 710 710
Cottonseed solvent 690 690
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,150 1,150
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,950 1,950
Sunflower oil refined 740 750
Linseed oil 700 700
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,100 1,100
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 718 718
Soyoil Solvent 678 678
Cottonseed refined 710 710
Cottonseed solvent 690 690
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 719 719
Soyoil Solvent 679 679
Cottonseed refined oil 715 715
Cottonseed solvent oil 695 695
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 728 728
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 730 730
JALNA
Soyoil refined 726 726
LATUR
Soyoil refined 728 728
NANDED
Soyoil refined 731 731
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 725,
Baramati - 729, Chalisgaon - 728, Pachora - 731, Parbhani - 727,
Koosnoor - 728, Solapur - 725, Supa - 729, Sangli - 731.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Saturday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,900-28,100 28,000-28,200
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,800
Akola - 28,400, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,700, Hingoli - 28,700,
Jalna - 28,700, Koosnoor - 28,900, Latur - 28,700, Nanded - 29,000,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,600.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 41.8 degree Celsius (107.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
31.5 degree Celsius (88.7 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 73 per cent, lowest - 35 per cent.
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thundershower likely towards evening or night. Maximum
and Minimum temperature likely to be around 41 and 32 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.
* * * *