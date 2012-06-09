Nagpur, June 9 Barring a fall in sunflower oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled sunflower oil prices down. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh sunflower oil also affected sentiment, sources said Saturday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect steady condition in major edible oils prices in thin trading activity. SOYMEAL * Prices today declined marginally here on poor demand from local traders amid good supply from crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on increased buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also helped to jack up prices. * About 2,500 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,500-34,000 29,900-33,800 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,600-34,100 30,000-33,900 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,700-34,000 33,700-34,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 800 30,500-34,000 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 400 30,200-33,700 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 400 30,500-33,700 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,600, Hingoli - 34,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 34,700, Latur - 34,500, Nanded - 34,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,725-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,700-3,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 719 719 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 679 679 Cottonseed refined 710 710 Cottonseed solvent 690 690 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,150 1,150 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,950 1,950 Sunflower oil refined 740 750 Linseed oil 700 700 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,100 1,100 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 718 718 Soyoil Solvent 678 678 Cottonseed refined 710 710 Cottonseed solvent 690 690 AKOLA Soyoil refined 719 719 Soyoil Solvent 679 679 Cottonseed refined oil 715 715 Cottonseed solvent oil 695 695 DHULIA Soyoil refined 728 728 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 730 730 JALNA Soyoil refined 726 726 LATUR Soyoil refined 728 728 NANDED Soyoil refined 731 731 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 725, Baramati - 729, Chalisgaon - 728, Pachora - 731, Parbhani - 727, Koosnoor - 728, Solapur - 725, Supa - 729, Sangli - 731. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,900-28,100 28,000-28,200 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,800 Akola - 28,400, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,700, Hingoli - 28,700, Jalna - 28,700, Koosnoor - 28,900, Latur - 28,700, Nanded - 29,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,600. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 41.8 degree Celsius (107.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 31.5 degree Celsius (88.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 73 per cent, lowest - 35 per cent. FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thundershower likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 41 and 32 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed. * * * *