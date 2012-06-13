Nagpur, June 13 Rapeseed oil prices rose up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on brisk buying by stockists influenced by firming global trend. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh rapeseed oil and inadequate supply from producing regions also pushed up prices, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * About four dollar per tonne hike in American soymeal prices showed its effects here. Prices today firmed up on increased demand from South-based traders amid short- supply from local crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported higher on increased demand from local crushing plants amid tight supply from producing regions because of pre-monsoon rains in parts of Vidarbha. Notable rise in soymeal and upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also boosted sentiment. * About 3,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 27,100-34,000 27,000-33,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 27,200-34,100 27,100-33,800 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,700-34,000 33,700-34,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 1,000 27,000-34,000 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 500 28,700-33,700 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 500 28,800-33,900 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,200, Hingoli - 34,200, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 34,500, Latur - 34,200, Nanded - 34,500, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,725-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,700-3,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 721 721 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 681 681 Cottonseed refined 710 710 Cottonseed solvent 690 690 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,150 1,150 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,950 1,950 Sunflower oil refined 740 740 Linseed oil 700 700 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,240 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,100 1,100 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 720 720 Soyoil Solvent 680 680 Cottonseed refined 710 710 Cottonseed solvent 690 690 AKOLA Soyoil refined 721 721 Soyoil Solvent 681 681 Cottonseed refined oil 715 715 Cottonseed solvent oil 695 695 DHULIA Soyoil refined 731 731 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 731 731 JALNA Soyoil refined 728 728 LATUR Soyoil refined 729 729 NANDED Soyoil refined 733 733 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 728, Baramati - 730, Chalisgaon - 729, Pachora - 732, Parbhani - 728, Koosnoor - 730, Solapur - 727, Supa - 730, Sangli - 732. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,300-28,800 28,100-28,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,000 Akola - 28,800, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,100, Hingoli - 29,200, Jalna - 29,000, Koosnoor - 29,300, Latur - 29,000, Nanded - 29,300, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,200-30,500. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 39.2 degree Celsius (102.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 27.5 degree Celsius (81.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 90 per cent, lowest - 37 per cent. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thundershower likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 39 and 27 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed. * * * *