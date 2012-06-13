Nagpur, June 13 Rapeseed oil prices rose up in Vidarbha region of Western
Maharashtra on brisk buying by stockists influenced by firming global trend. Healthy rise in
Madhya Pradesh rapeseed oil and inadequate supply from producing regions also pushed up prices,
sources said Wednesday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, castor
and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* About four dollar per tonne hike in American soymeal prices showed its effects here.
Prices today firmed up on increased demand from South-based traders amid short-
supply from local crushing plants.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) reported higher on increased demand from local crushing plants amid tight
supply from producing regions because of pre-monsoon rains in parts of Vidarbha.
Notable rise in soymeal and upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also
boosted sentiment.
* About 3,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 27,100-34,000 27,000-33,700 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 27,200-34,100 27,100-33,800 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 33,700-34,000 33,700-34,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 1,000 27,000-34,000
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 500 28,700-33,700
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 500 28,800-33,900
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,200, Hingoli - 34,200, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 34,500, Latur - 34,200, Nanded - 34,500,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,725-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,700-3,900
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 721 721
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 681 681
Cottonseed refined 710 710
Cottonseed solvent 690 690
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,150 1,150
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,950 1,950
Sunflower oil refined 740 740
Linseed oil 700 700
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,240
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,100 1,100
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 720 720
Soyoil Solvent 680 680
Cottonseed refined 710 710
Cottonseed solvent 690 690
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 721 721
Soyoil Solvent 681 681
Cottonseed refined oil 715 715
Cottonseed solvent oil 695 695
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 731 731
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 731 731
JALNA
Soyoil refined 728 728
LATUR
Soyoil refined 729 729
NANDED
Soyoil refined 733 733
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 728,
Baramati - 730, Chalisgaon - 729, Pachora - 732, Parbhani - 728,
Koosnoor - 730, Solapur - 727, Supa - 730, Sangli - 732.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,300-28,800 28,100-28,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,000
Akola - 28,800, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,100, Hingoli - 29,200,
Jalna - 29,000, Koosnoor - 29,300, Latur - 29,000, Nanded - 29,300,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,200-30,500.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 39.2 degree Celsius (102.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
27.5 degree Celsius (81.5 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 90 per cent, lowest - 37 per cent.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thundershower likely towards evening or night. Maximum
and Minimum temperature likely to be around 39 and 27 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.
* * * *