Nagpur, June 14 Soyabean oil prices nosedived at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned weak as palm oil dropped in Malaysia amid forecasts for higher production this season and on speculations that an improving supplies of vegetable oils ease prices. Sharp fall in American soya digam and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, castor, rapeseed and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders further fall in soyabean oil prices and overseas supply reported higher. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in weak trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported strong on increased demand from local crushing plants amid tight supply from producing regions because of pre-monsoon rains in parts of Vidarbha. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based crushing plants also helped to push up prices. * About 3,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,300-34,150 30,000-34,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,400-34,250 30,100-34,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,700-34,000 33,700-34,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 1,100 30,300-34,150 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 500 29,700-33,900 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 500 30,000-33,900 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,300, Hingoli - 34,300, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 34,600, Latur - 34,400, Nanded - 34,700, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,725-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,700-3,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 720 725 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 680 685 Cottonseed refined 710 710 Cottonseed solvent 690 690 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,150 1,150 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,950 1,950 Sunflower oil refined 740 740 Linseed oil 700 700 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,100 1,100 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 718 726 Soyoil Solvent 678 680 Cottonseed refined 710 710 Cottonseed solvent 690 690 AKOLA Soyoil refined 719 727 Soyoil Solvent 679 687 Cottonseed refined oil 715 715 Cottonseed solvent oil 695 695 DHULIA Soyoil refined 731 736 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 731 736 JALNA Soyoil refined 728 733 LATUR Soyoil refined 729 734 NANDED Soyoil refined 733 738 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 728, Baramati - 730, Chalisgaon - 729, Pachora - 732, Parbhani - 728, Koosnoor - 730, Solapur - 727, Supa - 730, Sangli - 732. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,300-28,800 28,300-28,800 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,000 Akola - 28,800, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,100, Hingoli - 29,200, Jalna - 29,000, Koosnoor - 29,300, Latur - 29,000, Nanded - 29,300, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,200-30,500. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 39.4 degree Celsius (102.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 27.8 degree Celsius (82.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 72 per cent, lowest - 37 per cent. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thundershower likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 40 and 27 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed. * * * *