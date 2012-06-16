Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices declined further at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned weak as palm oil dropped in Malaysia. Easy condition in American soya digam and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also affected prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, castor, rapeseed and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders downward trend in soyabean and cottonseed oil prices and overseas supply reported higher. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported strong on increased demand from local crushing plants amid tight supply from producing regions because of pre-monsoon rains in parts of Vidarbha. Further rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based crushing plants also helped to push up prices. * About 2,500 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,000-34,200 30,000-33,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,100-34,8300 30,100-33,800 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,700-34,000 33,700-34,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 800 30,000-34,200 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 500 30,500-34,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 500 30,500-33,800 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,300, Hingoli - 34,300, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 34,700, Latur - 34,600, Nanded - 34,900, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower 30 2,500-2,600 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Castor 10 2,600-2,800 2,725-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800 Dhaniya 10 3,700-3,900 3,700-3,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 710 715 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 670 675 Cottonseed refined 700 705 Cottonseed solvent 680 685 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,150 1,150 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,950 1,950 Sunflower oil refined 740 740 Linseed oil 700 700 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 708 711 Soyoil Solvent 668 672 Cottonseed refined 700 702 Cottonseed solvent 680 683 AKOLA Soyoil refined 710 713 Soyoil Solvent 670 675 Cottonseed refined oil 705 710 Cottonseed solvent oil 685 699 DHULIA Soyoil refined 722 726 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 724 728 JALNA Soyoil refined 720 722 LATUR Soyoil refined 720 725 NANDED Soyoil refined 724 728 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 719, Baramati - 722, Chalisgaon - 720, Pachora - 732, Parbhani - 728, Koosnoor - 721, Solapur - 723, Supa - 723, Sangli - 726. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,200-28,700 28,200-28,700 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,900 Akola - 28,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,000, Hingoli - 29,100, Jalna - 29,000, Koosnoor - 29,300, Latur - 28,800, Nanded - 29,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,100-30,400. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 40.2 degree Celsius (104.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 25.5 degree Celsius (77.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 75 per cent, lowest - 43 per cent. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thundershower likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 38 and 26 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.