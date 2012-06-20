Nagpur, June 20 Prices of soyabean oil continued to rise in Vidarbha region on Western Maharashtra today on increased demand by local parties amid weak supply from local crushing plants. Upward trend on international oil market, inadequate supply from local crushing plants and fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh oil prices also helped to push up prices. Soyabean oil also attracted buying support from speculators and shot up to record notable gains, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in soyabean oil overseas supply reported weak. SOYMEAL * Prices today showed firm tendency on good demand from South-based traders amid short supply from crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) quoted strong on increased demand from local crushing plants amid tight supply from producing regions because of heavy rains in parts of Vidarbha. Further hike in soyabean oil, fresh rise in soymeal, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based crushing plants also helped to push up prices. * Nearly 2,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 31,000-34,800 31,000-34,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 31,100-34,900 31,100-34,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 34,200-34,800 34,000-34,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 1,000 31,000-34,800 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 300 31,200-34,500 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,800, Hingoli - 34,900, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 35,000, Latur - 35,200, Nanded - 35,100, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,725-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800 Dhaniya 20 3,700-3,900 3,700-3,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 735 727 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 695 690 Cottonseed refined 715 715 Cottonseed solvent 695 695 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,150 1,150 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,950 1,950 Sunflower oil refined 740 740 Linseed oil 700 700 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,2560 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,280 1,280 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 732 722 Soyoil Solvent 692 686 Cottonseed refined 715 715 Cottonseed solvent 695 695 AKOLA Soyoil refined 733 728 Soyoil Solvent 693 689 Cottonseed refined oil 718 718 Cottonseed solvent oil 698 698 DHULIA Soyoil refined 737 729 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 740 734 JALNA Soyoil refined 738 729 LATUR Soyoil refined 742 736 NANDED Soyoil refined 742 737 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 740, Baramati - 742, Chalisgaon - 740, Pachora - 746, Parbhani - 743, Koosnoor - 742, Solapur - 742, Supa - 744, Sangli - 746. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 29,100-29,300 29,000-29,200 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,900 Akola - 28,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,000, Hingoli - 29,100, Jalna - 29,000, Koosnoor - 29,300, Latur - 28,800, Nanded - 29,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,800-31,000. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.2 degree Celsius (91.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 25.8 degree Celsius (78.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 92 per cent, lowest - 55 per cent. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thundershower likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 34 and 26 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed. * * * *