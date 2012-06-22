Nagpur, June 22 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices strengthened further in Vidarbha
region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global
trend. About seven dollar per tonne hike in international edible oil in last two sessions, weak
supply from producing regions and reported demand from South-based traders also fuelled these
oil prices, sources said Friday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and
coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further rise in soyabean and cottonseed oil prices as overseas supply
reported thin.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today skyrocketed here on increased demand from South-based traders amid
tight supply from crushing plants. Sharp rise in American soymeal prices also
boosted sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) touched to a record higher on good demand from local crushing plants amid
tight supply from producing regions because of heavy rains in parts of Vidarbha.
Healthy rise in soymeal, notable hike in soyabean oil, upward trend in Madhya
Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based crushing plants also
helped to push up prices.
* Nearly 2,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 30,000-35,400 30,000-35,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 30,100-35,500 30,100-35,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 35,500-36,000 35,000-35,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 900 30,000-35,400
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 300 31,700-35,000
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha n.a. n.a.
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 35,900, Hingoli - 35,900, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 35,900, Latur - 36,100, Nanded - 36,200,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,725-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,700-3,900
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 741 735
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 701 695
Cottonseed refined 730 725
Cottonseed solvent 710 705
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,150 1,150
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,950 1,950
Sunflower oil refined 740 740
Linseed oil 700 700
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,280 1,280
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 738 732
Soyoil Solvent 698 692
Cottonseed refined 730 725
Cottonseed solvent 710 705
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 740 733
Soyoil Solvent 700 693
Cottonseed refined oil 735 728
Cottonseed solvent oil 715 708
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 737 737
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 746 740
JALNA
Soyoil refined 743 738
LATUR
Soyoil refined 748 742
NANDED
Soyoil refined 748 742
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 745,
Baramati - 747, Chalisgaon - 744, Pachora - 751, Parbhani - 750,
Koosnoor - 749, Solapur - 752, Supa - 754, Sangli - 756.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 31,500-31,500 30,000-30,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 31,900
Akola - 31,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 31,500, Hingoli - 31,800,
Jalna - 31,800, Koosnoor - 32,000, Latur - 31,800, Nanded - 31,700,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 32,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 32,800-33,000.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 31.6 degree Celsius (88.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
26.3 degree Celsius (79.3 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 98 per cent, lowest - 62 per cent.
Rainfall : 6.9 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thundershower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature
likely to be around 29 and 23 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.
* * * *