Nagpur, June 22 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices strengthened further in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. About seven dollar per tonne hike in international edible oil in last two sessions, weak supply from producing regions and reported demand from South-based traders also fuelled these oil prices, sources said Friday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in soyabean and cottonseed oil prices as overseas supply reported thin. SOYMEAL * Prices today skyrocketed here on increased demand from South-based traders amid tight supply from crushing plants. Sharp rise in American soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) touched to a record higher on good demand from local crushing plants amid tight supply from producing regions because of heavy rains in parts of Vidarbha. Healthy rise in soymeal, notable hike in soyabean oil, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based crushing plants also helped to push up prices. * Nearly 2,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,000-35,400 30,000-35,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,100-35,500 30,100-35,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 35,500-36,000 35,000-35,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 900 30,000-35,400 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 300 31,700-35,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 35,900, Hingoli - 35,900, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 35,900, Latur - 36,100, Nanded - 36,200, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,725-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,700-3,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 741 735 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 701 695 Cottonseed refined 730 725 Cottonseed solvent 710 705 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,150 1,150 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,950 1,950 Sunflower oil refined 740 740 Linseed oil 700 700 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,280 1,280 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 738 732 Soyoil Solvent 698 692 Cottonseed refined 730 725 Cottonseed solvent 710 705 AKOLA Soyoil refined 740 733 Soyoil Solvent 700 693 Cottonseed refined oil 735 728 Cottonseed solvent oil 715 708 DHULIA Soyoil refined 737 737 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 746 740 JALNA Soyoil refined 743 738 LATUR Soyoil refined 748 742 NANDED Soyoil refined 748 742 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 745, Baramati - 747, Chalisgaon - 744, Pachora - 751, Parbhani - 750, Koosnoor - 749, Solapur - 752, Supa - 754, Sangli - 756. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 31,500-31,500 30,000-30,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 31,900 Akola - 31,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 31,500, Hingoli - 31,800, Jalna - 31,800, Koosnoor - 32,000, Latur - 31,800, Nanded - 31,700, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 32,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 32,800-33,000. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.6 degree Celsius (88.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 26.3 degree Celsius (79.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 98 per cent, lowest - 62 per cent. Rainfall : 6.9 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thundershower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 29 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed. * * * *