Nagpur, June 25 Soyabean, sunflower refined and coconut KP oil prices skyrocketed in
Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtr on scattered buying by Vanaspati millers influenced by a
firming global trend. Trading sentiment turned better as palm oil futures gained as exports from
Malaysia, the second largest grower, rose handsomely. Weak Indian Rupee and dollar and sharp
rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also helped to push up prices, sources said Monday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, rapeseed and castor oil ruled steady in
sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect upward trend in soyabean oil prices as overseas oil reported firm.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) touched to a record high on good demand from local crushing plants amid
tight supply from producing regions. Sharp hike in soyabean oil, upward trend in
Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and fresh demand from South-based crushing plants
also helped to push up prices.
* About 2,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 35,000-36,250 33,000-36,250 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 35,100-36,350 33,100-36,350 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 37,000-38,000 36,500-37,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 900 35,000-36,250
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 400 33,700-36,000
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha n.a. n.a.
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,900, Hingoli - 36,900, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 37,400, Latur - 37,100, Nanded - 37,500,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed 10 4,000-4,100 4,100-4,200
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,725-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,700-3,900
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 760 750
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 720 710
Cottonseed refined 740 740
Cottonseed solvent 720 720
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,150 1,150
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,950 1,950
Sunflower oil refined 750 740
Linseed oil 720 720
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,280 1,280
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,330 1,300
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 760 748
Soyoil Solvent 720 710
Cottonseed refined 740 740
Cottonseed solvent 720 720
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 760 754
Soyoil Solvent 720 713
Cottonseed refined oil 745 745
Cottonseed solvent oil 725 725
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 757 747
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 765 757
JALNA
Soyoil refined 763 759
LATUR
Soyoil refined 768 752
NANDED
Soyoil refined 762 758
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 765,
Baramati - 767, Chalisgaon - 764, Pachora - 771, Parbhani - 770,
Koosnoor - 769, Solapur - 772, Supa - 774, Sangli - 773.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 31,200-31,600 31,200-31,600
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 31,900
Akola - 31,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 31,500, Hingoli - 31,800,
Jalna - 31,800, Koosnoor - 32,000, Latur - 31,800, Nanded - 31,700,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 32,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 32,800-33,000.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 37.7 degree Celsius (99.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
27.8 degree Celsius (82.0 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 81 per cent, lowest - 38 per cent.
Rainfall : n.a.
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thundershower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature
likely to be around 37 and 28 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.
