Nagpur, June 25 Soyabean, sunflower refined and coconut KP oil prices skyrocketed in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtr on scattered buying by Vanaspati millers influenced by a firming global trend. Trading sentiment turned better as palm oil futures gained as exports from Malaysia, the second largest grower, rose handsomely. Weak Indian Rupee and dollar and sharp rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also helped to push up prices, sources said Monday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, rapeseed and castor oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in soyabean oil prices as overseas oil reported firm. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) touched to a record high on good demand from local crushing plants amid tight supply from producing regions. Sharp hike in soyabean oil, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and fresh demand from South-based crushing plants also helped to push up prices. * About 2,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 35,000-36,250 33,000-36,250 -- (Available price) Market delivery 35,100-36,350 33,100-36,350 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 37,000-38,000 36,500-37,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 900 35,000-36,250 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 400 33,700-36,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,900, Hingoli - 36,900, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,400, Latur - 37,100, Nanded - 37,500, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed 10 4,000-4,100 4,100-4,200 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,725-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,700-3,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 760 750 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 720 710 Cottonseed refined 740 740 Cottonseed solvent 720 720 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,150 1,150 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,950 1,950 Sunflower oil refined 750 740 Linseed oil 720 720 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,280 1,280 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,330 1,300 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 760 748 Soyoil Solvent 720 710 Cottonseed refined 740 740 Cottonseed solvent 720 720 AKOLA Soyoil refined 760 754 Soyoil Solvent 720 713 Cottonseed refined oil 745 745 Cottonseed solvent oil 725 725 DHULIA Soyoil refined 757 747 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 765 757 JALNA Soyoil refined 763 759 LATUR Soyoil refined 768 752 NANDED Soyoil refined 762 758 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 765, Baramati - 767, Chalisgaon - 764, Pachora - 771, Parbhani - 770, Koosnoor - 769, Solapur - 772, Supa - 774, Sangli - 773. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 31,200-31,600 31,200-31,600 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 31,900 Akola - 31,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 31,500, Hingoli - 31,800, Jalna - 31,800, Koosnoor - 32,000, Latur - 31,800, Nanded - 31,700, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 32,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 32,800-33,000. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 37.7 degree Celsius (99.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 27.8 degree Celsius (82.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 81 per cent, lowest - 38 per cent. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thundershower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 37 and 28 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed. * * * *