Nagpur, June 26 In a range-bound trading, oil market in Vidarbha in Western part of
Maharashtra remained steady today as prices moved in narrow range and settled around previous
levels. Scattered enquiries against adequate stocks position mainly kept oil prices intact. No
trader was in mood for any commitment because of weak international oil prices, adopting wait
and watch move, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today zoomed up on increased demand from South-based traders amid weak supply
from local millers. Sharp rise international soymeal prices also boosted sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) recovered smartly on increased demand from local crushing plants amid
tight supply from producing regions. Continuous hike in soymeal, higher prices in
Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi and good demand from South-based crushing plants
also helped to push up prices.
* About 2,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 34,100-36,900 34,000-36,250 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 34,200-37,000 34,100-36,350 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 37,500-38,100 37,000-38,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 900 34,100-36,900
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 400 33,800-36,500
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha n.a. n.a.
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,200, Hingoli - 37,000, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 37,700, Latur - 37,300, Nanded - 37,700,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed 15 4,000-4,100 4,100-4,200
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,725-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800
Dhaniya 10 3,750-3,900 3,700-3,900
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 760 760
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 720 720
Cottonseed refined 740 740
Cottonseed solvent 720 720
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,150 1,150
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,950 1,950
Sunflower oil refined 750 750
Linseed oil 720 720
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,280 1,280
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,330 1,330
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 760 760
Soyoil Solvent 720 720
Cottonseed refined 740 740
Cottonseed solvent 720 720
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 760 760
Soyoil Solvent 720 720
Cottonseed refined oil 745 745
Cottonseed solvent oil 725 725
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 757 757
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 765 765
JALNA
Soyoil refined 763 763
LATUR
Soyoil refined 768 768
NANDED
Soyoil refined 762 762
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 765,
Baramati - 767, Chalisgaon - 764, Pachora - 771, Parbhani - 770,
Koosnoor - 769, Solapur - 772, Supa - 774, Sangli - 773.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Tuesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 31,400-32,000 31,200-31,600
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,300
Akola - 32,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,200, Hingoli - 32,600,
Jalna - 32,600, Koosnoor - 32,400, Latur - 32,900, Nanded - 32,200,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 32,500, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,000-33,600.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 36.2 degree Celsius (97.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
26.6 degree Celsius (79.2 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 89 per cent, lowest - 57 per cent.
Rainfall : 4.7 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thundershower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature
likely to be around 38 and 26 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.
* * * *