Nagpur, June 27 There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading in
the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in absence
of any worthwhile moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly kept major
oil prices unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of weak trend in
Malaysian palm oil and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today recovered handsomely on increased demand from South-based traders amid
weak supply from local millers. Sharp rise international soymeal prices also boosted
sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) zoomed up on increased demand from local crushing plants amid
tight supply from producing regions. Sharp hike in soymeal, higher prices in
Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi and good demand from South-based crushing plants
also helped to push up prices.
* About 1,500 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 35,000-37,000 34,100-36,900 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 35,100-37,100 34,200-37,000 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 37,900-38,300 37,500-38,100 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 500 35,000-37,000
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 300 35,800-37,500
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha n.a. n.a.
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,500, Hingoli - 37,200, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 37,900, Latur - 37,500, Nanded - 37,800,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed 10 4,000-4,100 4,000-4,200
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,725-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800
Dhaniya 15 3,750-3,900 3,750-3,900
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 760 760
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 720 720
Cottonseed refined 740 740
Cottonseed solvent 720 720
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,150 1,150
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,950 1,950
Sunflower oil refined 750 750
Linseed oil 720 720
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,280 1,280
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,330 1,330
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 760 760
Soyoil Solvent 720 720
Cottonseed refined 740 740
Cottonseed solvent 720 720
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 760 760
Soyoil Solvent 720 720
Cottonseed refined oil 745 745
Cottonseed solvent oil 725 725
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 757 757
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 765 765
JALNA
Soyoil refined 763 763
LATUR
Soyoil refined 768 768
NANDED
Soyoil refined 762 762
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 765,
Baramati - 767, Chalisgaon - 764, Pachora - 771, Parbhani - 770,
Koosnoor - 769, Solapur - 772, Supa - 774, Sangli - 773.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 31,700-32,500 31,400-32,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,800
Akola - 32,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,700, Hingoli - 32,900,
Jalna - 32,600, Koosnoor - 32,900, Latur - 33,200, Nanded - 32,700,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 32,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,500-34,000.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 37.5 degree Celsius (99.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
26.1 degree Celsius (79.0 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 80 per cent, lowest - 39 per cent.
Rainfall : .0 mm
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thundershower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature
likely to be around 38 and 26 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.
* * * *