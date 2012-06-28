Nagpur, June 28 Prices of groundnut oil moved up in Vidarbha region on Western Maharashtra on stockists buying support triggered by a surge in international edible oil prices. This oil was in keen demand among Vanaspati millers and retailers on account of the marriage season. Weak supply from producing regions like Gujarath, Tamilnadu and Marathwada and upward trend in Madhya Pradesh groundnut oil also helped to push up prices, sources said Thursday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Rapeseed too reported higher on increased demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. * Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in groundnut oil prices here. SOYMEAL * Prices today skyrocketed on increased demand from South-based traders amid weak supply from local millers. Sharp rise international soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported strong on increased demand from local crushing plants amid tight supply from producing regions. Healthy hike in soymeal, higher prices in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi and good demand from South-based crushing plants also helped to push up prices. * About 1,500 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 35,000-37,800 35,000-37,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 35,100-37,900 35,100-37,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 38,100-38,500 37,900-38,300 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 500 35,000-37,800 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 300 35,800-37,500 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,900, Hingoli - 37,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,900, Latur - 37,800, Nanded - 38,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,000-4,200 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,725-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,750-3,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 760 760 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 720 720 Cottonseed refined 740 740 Cottonseed solvent 720 720 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,160 1,150 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,960 1,950 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 720 720 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,280 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,330 1,330 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 760 760 Soyoil Solvent 720 720 Cottonseed refined 740 740 Cottonseed solvent 720 720 AKOLA Soyoil refined 760 760 Soyoil Solvent 720 720 Cottonseed refined oil 745 745 Cottonseed solvent oil 725 725 DHULIA Soyoil refined 757 757 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 765 765 JALNA Soyoil refined 763 763 LATUR Soyoil refined 768 768 NANDED Soyoil refined 762 762 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 765, Baramati - 767, Chalisgaon - 764, Pachora - 771, Parbhani - 770, Koosnoor - 769, Solapur - 772, Supa - 774, Sangli - 773. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,500-34,000 32,500-33,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,800 Akola - 34,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,700, Hingoli - 34,900, Jalna - 34,600, Koosnoor - 34,900, Latur - 34,200, Nanded - 34,700, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,500-36,000. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 38.3 degree Celsius (100.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 27.2 degree Celsius (7981.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 80 per cent, lowest - 39 per cent. Rainfall : .0 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thundershower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 36 and 27 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed. * * * *