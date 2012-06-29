Nagpur, June 29 There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in absence of any worthwhile moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly kept major oil prices unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of weak trend in American soya digam prices and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today recovered further on increased demand from South-based traders amid weak supply from local crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) zoomed up again on increased demand from local crushing plants amid tight supply from producing regions. Further rise in soymeal, notable hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and good demand from South-based crushing plants also helped to push up prices. * About 1,500 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 35,000-38,400 35,000-37,800 -- (Available price) Market delivery 35,100-38,500 35,100-37,900 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 38,300-39,000 38,100-38,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 700 35,000-38,400 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 300 35,800-37,900 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,900, Hingoli - 38,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,900, Latur - 38,800, Nanded - 38,800, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,000-4,200 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,725-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,750-3,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 760 760 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 720 720 Cottonseed refined 740 740 Cottonseed solvent 720 720 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,160 1,160 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,960 1,960 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 720 720 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,290 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,330 1,330 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 760 760 Soyoil Solvent 720 720 Cottonseed refined 740 740 Cottonseed solvent 720 720 AKOLA Soyoil refined 760 760 Soyoil Solvent 720 720 Cottonseed refined oil 745 745 Cottonseed solvent oil 725 725 DHULIA Soyoil refined 757 757 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 765 765 JALNA Soyoil refined 763 763 LATUR Soyoil refined 768 768 NANDED Soyoil refined 762 762 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 765, Baramati - 767, Chalisgaon - 764, Pachora - 771, Parbhani - 770, Koosnoor - 769, Solapur - 772, Supa - 774, Sangli - 773. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,200-34,200 33,500-34,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,800 Akola - 34,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,700, Hingoli - 34,900, Jalna - 34,600, Koosnoor - 34,900, Latur - 34,200, Nanded - 34,700, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,500-36,000. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 37.7 degree Celsius (99.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 26.3 degree Celsius (79.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 68 per cent, lowest - 37 per cent. Rainfall : .0 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-shower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 38 and 26 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed. * * * *