Nagpur, July 2 In a range-bound trading, oil market in Vidarbha in Western part of
Maharashtra remained steady today as prices moved in narrow range and settled around previous
levels. Scattered enquiries against adequate stocks position mainly kept oil prices intact. No
trader was in mood for any commitment because of weak Malaysian palm oil prices, adopting wait
and watch move, according to sources.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today zoomed up on increased demand from South-based traders amid
weak supply from local crushing plants. Upward trend in international soymeal prices
also boosted sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) touched to a new record high on good demand from local crushing plants amid
tight supply from producing regions. Sharp rise in soymeal, upward trend in Madhya
Pradesh soyabean prices and good demand from South-based crushing plants also helped
to push up prices.
* About 1,500 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 36,000-39,300 35,000-38,750 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 36,100-39,400 35,100-38,850 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 39,500-40,000 39,000-39,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 500 36,000-39,300
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 200 35,800-38,900
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha n.a. n.a.
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 39,900, Hingoli - 39,400, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 38,900, Latur - 39,800, Nanded - 39,800,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed 10 4,100-4,200 4,000-4,200
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,725-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,750-3,900
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 765 765
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 725 725
Cottonseed refined 740 740
Cottonseed solvent 720 720
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,160 1,160
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,960 1,960
Sunflower oil refined 750 750
Linseed oil 720 720
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,290
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,330 1,330
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 764 764
Soyoil Solvent 724 724
Cottonseed refined 740 740
Cottonseed solvent 720 720
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 764 764
Soyoil Solvent 724 724
Cottonseed refined oil 745 745
Cottonseed solvent oil 725 725
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 766 766
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 769 769
JALNA
Soyoil refined 769 769
LATUR
Soyoil refined 772 772
NANDED
Soyoil refined 767 767
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 770,
Baramati - 772, Chalisgaon - 769, Pachora - 776, Parbhani - 774,
Koosnoor - 772, Solapur - 775, Supa - 778, Sangli - 778.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 35,000-35,750 34,000-34,800
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 35,800
Akola - 35,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 35,900, Hingoli - 36,100,
Jalna - 36,600, Koosnoor - 35,200, Latur - 36,000, Nanded - 36,100,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 36,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 37,000.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 30.8 degree Celsius (87.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
23.2 degree Celsius (73.8 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 68 per cent, lowest - 37 per cent.
Rainfall : 45.8 mm
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-shower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature
likely to be around 33 and 25 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.
