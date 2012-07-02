Nagpur, July 2 In a range-bound trading, oil market in Vidarbha in Western part of Maharashtra remained steady today as prices moved in narrow range and settled around previous levels. Scattered enquiries against adequate stocks position mainly kept oil prices intact. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of weak Malaysian palm oil prices, adopting wait and watch move, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today zoomed up on increased demand from South-based traders amid weak supply from local crushing plants. Upward trend in international soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) touched to a new record high on good demand from local crushing plants amid tight supply from producing regions. Sharp rise in soymeal, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and good demand from South-based crushing plants also helped to push up prices. * About 1,500 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 36,000-39,300 35,000-38,750 -- (Available price) Market delivery 36,100-39,400 35,100-38,850 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 39,500-40,000 39,000-39,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 500 36,000-39,300 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 200 35,800-38,900 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 39,900, Hingoli - 39,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 38,900, Latur - 39,800, Nanded - 39,800, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed 10 4,100-4,200 4,000-4,200 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,725-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,750-3,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 765 765 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 725 725 Cottonseed refined 740 740 Cottonseed solvent 720 720 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,160 1,160 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,960 1,960 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 720 720 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,290 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,330 1,330 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 764 764 Soyoil Solvent 724 724 Cottonseed refined 740 740 Cottonseed solvent 720 720 AKOLA Soyoil refined 764 764 Soyoil Solvent 724 724 Cottonseed refined oil 745 745 Cottonseed solvent oil 725 725 DHULIA Soyoil refined 766 766 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 769 769 JALNA Soyoil refined 769 769 LATUR Soyoil refined 772 772 NANDED Soyoil refined 767 767 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 770, Baramati - 772, Chalisgaon - 769, Pachora - 776, Parbhani - 774, Koosnoor - 772, Solapur - 775, Supa - 778, Sangli - 778. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 35,000-35,750 34,000-34,800 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 35,800 Akola - 35,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 35,900, Hingoli - 36,100, Jalna - 36,600, Koosnoor - 35,200, Latur - 36,000, Nanded - 36,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 36,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 37,000. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.8 degree Celsius (87.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.2 degree Celsius (73.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 68 per cent, lowest - 37 per cent. Rainfall : 45.8 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-shower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 33 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed. * * * *