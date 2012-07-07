Nagpur, July 7 Select edible oil prices strengthened again in Vidarbha region of
Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend.
Buying activity in edible oils picked up as American soya digam and Malaysian palm oil climbed
in overseas markets. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also boosted sentiment,
sources said Saturday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, groundnut loose, groundnut refined and linseed oil today reported strong
on increased demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions like
Gujarath, Tamilnadu and Marathwada.
* Sunflower refined, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish
trading activity.
* Traders expect upward trend in soyabean oil prices here as overseas supply reported
thin.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today recovered further on good demand from South-based traders amid short
supply from local crushing plants. Notable rise in international soymeal prices also
boosted sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) touched to a record high on good demand from local crushing plants amid
weak supply from producing belts. Further rise in soyabean oil, upward trend in
soymeal and fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also helped to push up
prices.
* Nearly 1,500 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 38,200-40,200 37,500-39,800 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 38,300-40,300 37,500-39,900 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 41,800-42,500 41,300-42,100 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 500 38,200-40,200
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 200 37,500-39,700
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha n.a. n.a.
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 40,700, Hingoli - 41,000, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 40,700, Latur - 41,200, Nanded - 41,000,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,000-4,200
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,650-2,750
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,750-3,900
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 785 780
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 745 740
Cottonseed refined 760 760
Cottonseed solvent 740 740
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,180 1,170
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,000 1,980
Sunflower oil refined 760 760
Linseed oil 750 740
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,330 1,330
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 783 778
Soyoil Solvent 743 738
Cottonseed refined 760 760
Cottonseed solvent 740 740
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 783 779
Soyoil Solvent 743 739
Cottonseed refined oil 765 765
Cottonseed solvent oil 745 745
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 787 784
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 789 786
JALNA
Soyoil refined 788 785
LATUR
Soyoil refined 790 788
NANDED
Soyoil refined 787 782
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 789,
Baramati - 792, Chalisgaon - 788, Pachora - 793, Parbhani - 795,
Koosnoor - 790, Solapur - 795, Supa - 795, Sangli - 795.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Saturday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 35,500-36,100 35,400-36,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 36,000
Akola - 35,800, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,200, Hingoli - 36,300,
Jalna - 36,800, Koosnoor - 35,800, Latur - 36,400, Nanded - 36,500,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 36,500, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 37,700.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 27.9 degree Celsius (82.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
24.0 degree Celsius (75.2 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 95 per cent, lowest - 88 per cent.
Rainfall : 2.8 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-shower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature
likely to be around 28 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.