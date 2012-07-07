Nagpur, July 7 Select edible oil prices strengthened again in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity in edible oils picked up as American soya digam and Malaysian palm oil climbed in overseas markets. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also boosted sentiment, sources said Saturday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, groundnut loose, groundnut refined and linseed oil today reported strong on increased demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions like Gujarath, Tamilnadu and Marathwada. * Sunflower refined, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in soyabean oil prices here as overseas supply reported thin. SOYMEAL * Prices today recovered further on good demand from South-based traders amid short supply from local crushing plants. Notable rise in international soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) touched to a record high on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing belts. Further rise in soyabean oil, upward trend in soymeal and fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also helped to push up prices. * Nearly 1,500 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 38,200-40,200 37,500-39,800 -- (Available price) Market delivery 38,300-40,300 37,500-39,900 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 41,800-42,500 41,300-42,100 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 500 38,200-40,200 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 200 37,500-39,700 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 40,700, Hingoli - 41,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 40,700, Latur - 41,200, Nanded - 41,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,000-4,200 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,650-2,750 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,750-3,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 785 780 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 745 740 Cottonseed refined 760 760 Cottonseed solvent 740 740 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,180 1,170 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,000 1,980 Sunflower oil refined 760 760 Linseed oil 750 740 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,330 1,330 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 783 778 Soyoil Solvent 743 738 Cottonseed refined 760 760 Cottonseed solvent 740 740 AKOLA Soyoil refined 783 779 Soyoil Solvent 743 739 Cottonseed refined oil 765 765 Cottonseed solvent oil 745 745 DHULIA Soyoil refined 787 784 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 789 786 JALNA Soyoil refined 788 785 LATUR Soyoil refined 790 788 NANDED Soyoil refined 787 782 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 789, Baramati - 792, Chalisgaon - 788, Pachora - 793, Parbhani - 795, Koosnoor - 790, Solapur - 795, Supa - 795, Sangli - 795. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 35,500-36,100 35,400-36,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 36,000 Akola - 35,800, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,200, Hingoli - 36,300, Jalna - 36,800, Koosnoor - 35,800, Latur - 36,400, Nanded - 36,500, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 36,500, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 37,700. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 27.9 degree Celsius (82.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.0 degree Celsius (75.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 95 per cent, lowest - 88 per cent. Rainfall : 2.8 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-shower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 28 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.