Nagpur, July 10 Prices of soyabean oil softened at the Vidarbha region of Western
Maharashtra on reduced offtake at existing higher levels amid weakening global trend. Trading
sentiment turned bearish after palm oil futures in Malaysia reported down. Easy condition in
Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also affected sentiment, sources said Tuesday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed,
castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further fall in soyabean oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today zoomed up again on good demand from South-based traders amid short
supply from local crushing plants. Notable rise in international soymeal prices also
boosted sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) recovered handsomely on good demand from local crushing plants amid
weak supply from producing belts. Sharp hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices,
continuous rise soymeal and repeated demand from South-based plants also helped to
push up prices.
* Nearly 1,500 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in
Vidarbha, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 39,800-41,250 38,700-40,600 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 39,900-41,350 38,800-40,700 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 41,500-42,000 41,000-41,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 500 39,800-41,250
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 300 38,900-40,100
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha n.a. n.a.
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 41,300, Hingoli - 41,400, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 41,200, Latur - 41,400, Nanded - 41,500,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,000-4,200
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,650-2,750
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,750-3,900
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 782 788
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 742 748
Cottonseed refined 780 780
Cottonseed solvent 760 760
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,180 1,180
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,000 1,980
Sunflower oil refined 760 760
Linseed oil 750 750
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,330 1,330
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,330 1,330
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 780 786
Soyoil Solvent 748 754
Cottonseed refined 780 780
Cottonseed solvent 750 750
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 782 787
Soyoil Solvent 742 747
Cottonseed refined oil 780 780
Cottonseed solvent oil 760 760
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 790 793
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 790 792
JALNA
Soyoil refined 785 788
LATUR
Soyoil refined 789 791
NANDED
Soyoil refined 786 788
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 790,
Baramati - 790, Chalisgaon - 793, Pachora - 782, Parbhani - 779,
Koosnoor - 785, Solapur - 790, Supa - 790, Sangli - 793.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Tuesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 37,750-38,000 37,000-37,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 37,900
Akola - 38,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,500, Hingoli - 38,600,
Jalna - 38,800, Koosnoor - 38,300, Latur - 38,700, Nanded - 38,800,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 38,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 39,500.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 31.4 degree Celsius (88.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
23.6 degree Celsius (76.5 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 98 per cent, lowest - 60 per cent.
Rainfall : 4.0 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-shower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature
likely to be around 33 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.
* * * *