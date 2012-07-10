Nagpur, July 10 Prices of soyabean oil softened at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on reduced offtake at existing higher levels amid weakening global trend. Trading sentiment turned bearish after palm oil futures in Malaysia reported down. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also affected sentiment, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today zoomed up again on good demand from South-based traders amid short supply from local crushing plants. Notable rise in international soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) recovered handsomely on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing belts. Sharp hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices, continuous rise soymeal and repeated demand from South-based plants also helped to push up prices. * Nearly 1,500 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 39,800-41,250 38,700-40,600 -- (Available price) Market delivery 39,900-41,350 38,800-40,700 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 41,500-42,000 41,000-41,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 500 39,800-41,250 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 300 38,900-40,100 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 41,300, Hingoli - 41,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 41,200, Latur - 41,400, Nanded - 41,500, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,000-4,200 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,650-2,750 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,750-3,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 782 788 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 742 748 Cottonseed refined 780 780 Cottonseed solvent 760 760 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,180 1,180 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,000 1,980 Sunflower oil refined 760 760 Linseed oil 750 750 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,330 1,330 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,330 1,330 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 780 786 Soyoil Solvent 748 754 Cottonseed refined 780 780 Cottonseed solvent 750 750 AKOLA Soyoil refined 782 787 Soyoil Solvent 742 747 Cottonseed refined oil 780 780 Cottonseed solvent oil 760 760 DHULIA Soyoil refined 790 793 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 790 792 JALNA Soyoil refined 785 788 LATUR Soyoil refined 789 791 NANDED Soyoil refined 786 788 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 790, Baramati - 790, Chalisgaon - 793, Pachora - 782, Parbhani - 779, Koosnoor - 785, Solapur - 790, Supa - 790, Sangli - 793. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 37,750-38,000 37,000-37,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 37,900 Akola - 38,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,500, Hingoli - 38,600, Jalna - 38,800, Koosnoor - 38,300, Latur - 38,700, Nanded - 38,800, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 38,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 39,500. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.4 degree Celsius (88.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.6 degree Celsius (76.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 98 per cent, lowest - 60 per cent. Rainfall : 4.0 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-shower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 33 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. * * * *