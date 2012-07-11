Nagpur, July 11 Linseed and castor oil found some buying support from traders in Vidarbha region on Western Maharashtra and gained notably. Short supply from producing regions and upward trend on Madhya Pradesh linseed oil also helped to push up prices. Reported demand from North-based traders also pushed up prices, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. No trader was in mood for any commitment and adopted `wait and watch' because of weak overseas edible oil prices. SOYMEAL * Prices today shot up again on good demand from South-based traders amid short supply from local crushing plants. Further rise in international soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed firm tendency on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing belts. Sharp hike in soymeal, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and fresh demand from South-based plants also helped to push up prices. * Nearly 1,500 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 39,200-41,300 39,000-41,250 -- (Available price) Market delivery 39,300-41,400 39,100-41,350 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 42,500-43,000 42,000-42,600 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 500 39,200-41,300 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 200 39,000-40,900 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 41,400, Hingoli - 41,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 41,300, Latur - 41,500, Nanded - 41,700, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed 10 4,100-4,200 4,000-4,200 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,650-2,750 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,750-3,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 780 780 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 740 740 Cottonseed refined 780 780 Cottonseed solvent 760 760 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,180 1,180 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,000 1,980 Sunflower oil refined 760 760 Linseed oil 760 750 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,330 1,330 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,130 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,330 1,330 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 779 779 Soyoil Solvent 739 739 Cottonseed refined 780 780 Cottonseed solvent 750 750 AKOLA Soyoil refined 779 779 Soyoil Solvent 739 739 Cottonseed refined oil 780 780 Cottonseed solvent oil 760 760 DHULIA Soyoil refined 791 791 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 789 789 JALNA Soyoil refined 783 783 LATUR Soyoil refined 786 786 NANDED Soyoil refined 785 785 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 788, Baramati - 788, Chalisgaon - 789, Pachora - 781, Parbhani - 777, Koosnoor - 783, Solapur - 787, Supa - 787, Sangli - 791. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 38,500-39,000 38,000-38,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 38,900 Akola - 39,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 39,500, Hingoli - 39,300, Jalna - 39,000, Koosnoor - 39,100, Latur - 39,300, Nanded - 39,400, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 39,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 41,000. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.2 degree Celsius (90.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.4 degree Celsius (74.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 98 per cent, lowest - 72 per cent. Rainfall : 2.4 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-shower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 33 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. * * * *