Nagpur, July 12 Soyabean and coconut KP oil prices dipped up at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned weak as palm oil dropped in Malaysia. Easy condition in American soya digam and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also affected prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed rapeseed and castor KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) touched to a historical high once again on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing belts. Weak monsoon in this season, sharp rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices, upward trend on NCDEX and fresh demand from South-based crushing plants said to be the reasons for healthy rise here. * Nearly 1,500 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 40,000-42,300 39,200-41,300 -- (Available price) Market delivery 40,100-42,400 39,300-41,400 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 42,500-43,000 42,500-43,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 500 39,200-41,300 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 200 39,000-40,900 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 42,400, Hingoli - 42,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 42,300, Latur - 42,500, Nanded - 42,800, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed 20 4,100-4,200 4,000-4,200 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,650-2,750 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,750-3,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 778 780 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 738 740 Cottonseed refined 780 780 Cottonseed solvent 760 760 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,180 1,180 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,000 2 Sunflower oil refined 760 760 Linseed oil 760 760 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,330 1,330 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,150 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,330 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 776 779 Soyoil Solvent 736 739 Cottonseed refined 780 780 Cottonseed solvent 750 750 AKOLA Soyoil refined 778 779 Soyoil Solvent 738 739 Cottonseed refined oil 780 780 Cottonseed solvent oil 760 760 DHULIA Soyoil refined 789 792 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 787 791 JALNA Soyoil refined 782 785 LATUR Soyoil refined 784 787 NANDED Soyoil refined 782 786 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 786, Baramati - 786, Chalisgaon - 788, Pachora - 779, Parbhani - 776, Koosnoor - 782, Solapur - 785, Supa - 787, Sangli - 789. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 38,500-39,000 38,500-39,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 38,900 Akola - 39,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 39,500, Hingoli - 39,300, Jalna - 39,000, Koosnoor - 39,100, Latur - 39,300, Nanded - 39,400, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 39,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 41,000. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 34.2 degree Celsius (93.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.8 degree Celsius (76.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 96 per cent, lowest - 62 per cent. Rainfall : .0 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-shower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 35 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. * * * *