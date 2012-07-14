Nagpur, July 14 Soyabean oil prices zoomed up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Sharp rise in American soya digam prices, reports about weak monsoon in all over Maharashtra and reported demand from South-based traders also helped to push up prices. Sharp rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also boosted sentiment, sources said Saturday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed Rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in soyabean oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today recovered further on good demand from South-based traders amid short supply from local crushing plants. Fresh hike in international soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) touched to a record high on increased buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing belts. Sharp rise in soyabean oil, upward trend in soymeal and enquiries from South-based crushing plants also helped to push up prices. * About 1,400 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 42,500-44,700 39,500-43,300 -- (Available price) Market delivery 42,600-44,800 39,600-43,400 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 43,500-43,900 43,000-43,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 400 42,500-44,700 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 42,000-43,400 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 44,400, Hingoli - 44,800, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 43,400, Latur - 44,500, Nanded - 44,800, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,650-2,750 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,750-3,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 790 782 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 750 742 Cottonseed refined 780 780 Cottonseed solvent 760 760 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,180 1,180 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,000 2,000 Sunflower oil refined 760 760 Linseed oil 760 760 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,330 1,330 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,150 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 786 781 Soyoil Solvent 746 740 Cottonseed refined 780 780 Cottonseed solvent 750 750 AKOLA Soyoil refined 788 783 Soyoil Solvent 748 744 Cottonseed refined oil 780 780 Cottonseed solvent oil 760 760 DHULIA Soyoil refined 797 792 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 794 790 JALNA Soyoil refined 792 788 LATUR Soyoil refined 792 788 NANDED Soyoil refined 795 789 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 791, Baramati - 791, Chalisgaon - 793, Pachora - 787, Parbhani - 789, Koosnoor - 789, Solapur - 791, Supa - 792, Sangli - 794. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 39,700-40,000 39,500-40,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 39,300 Akola - 39,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 39,900, Hingoli - 40,200, Jalna - 39,800, Koosnoor - 39,600, Latur - 39,800, Nanded - 40,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 41,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 42,000. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 34.4 degree Celsius (93.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 25.1 degree Celsius (77.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 95 per cent, lowest - 61 per cent. Rainfall : .6 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-shower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 35 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. * * * *