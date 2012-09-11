In range-bound trade, soyabean and rapeseed oil prices declined sharply at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on subdued demand at prevailing levels amid weak trend in overseas markets. Sentiment turned bearish after Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam fell by about one dollar in a day. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also affected sentiment, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect downward trend in soyabean oil in Vidarbha as overseas soya digam arrival reported higher. SOYMEAL * Prices today remained static here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) declined sharply on lack of demand from local crushing plants. Further fall in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal, high moisture content arrival and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also pulled down soyabean prices here. * About 1,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 39,000-40,000 41,100-43,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 39,100-40,100 41,200-43,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 42,000-44,000 42,000-44,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 150 39,000-40,000 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola n.a. n.a. Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 42,500 Hingoli - n.a., Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 43,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a., Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,000-4,100 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,300 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,500-4,600 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 797 800 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 757 760 Cottonseed refined 787 790 Cottonseed solvent 767 770 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,250 1,250 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,080 2,080 Sunflower oil refined 790 790 Linseed oil 860 860 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,330 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,310 1,310 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 795 797 Soyoil Solvent 755 759 Cottonseed refined 790 790 Cottonseed solvent 770 770 AKOLA Soyoil refined 795 797 Soyoil Solvent 758 760 Cottonseed refined oil 795 795 Cottonseed solvent oil 775 775 DHULIA Soyoil refined 802 804 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 800 802 JALNA Soyoil refined 800 803 LATUR Soyoil refined 802 804 NANDED Soyoil refined 802 804 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 807, Baramati - 805, Chalisgaon - 808, Pachora - 808, Parbhani - 809, Koosnoor - 806, Solapur - 805, Supa - 810, Sangli - 813. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 41,200-43,300 41,200-43,300 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 43,900 Akola - 43,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 43,900, Hingoli - 43,800, Jalna - 43,600, Koosnoor - 43,900, Latur - 43,700, Nanded - 43,700, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 44,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 45,300. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.0 degree Celsius (91.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.2 degree Celsius (75.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 93 per cent, lowest - 76 per cent. Rainfall : 0.4 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-shower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 32 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.