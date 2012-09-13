Nagpur, Sept 13 Steady conditions persisted in major edible oils in Vidarbha
region of Western Maharashtra as oil prices hovered around previous day's level on small bouts
of trading. Absence of buying interest and easy condition on Madhya Pradesh oil market mainly
kept prices unchanged. A majority of traders adopted wait and watch move, sources said Thursday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils in Vidarbha.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today recovered handsomely here on increased buying support from South-based
traders amid tight supply from local crushing plants. Notable rise in international
soymeal prices also boosted sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) showed weak tendency on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high
moisture content arrival. Reports about healthy supply in Madhya Pradesh soyabean
mandi and no takers to soyabean oil also affected sentiment in weak trading activity.
* About 1,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in
Vidarbha, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 41,000-43,000 39,550-43,500 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 41,100-43,100 39,650-43,600 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 42,000-44,000 42,000-44,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 200 41,000-43,000
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola n.a. n.a.
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha n.a. n.a.
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 44,900 Hingoli - n.a., Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 43,200, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a.,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,000-4,100
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,300
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,500-4,600
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 804 804
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 764 764
Cottonseed refined 795 795
Cottonseed solvent 775 775
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,250 1,250
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,080 2,080
Sunflower oil refined 790 790
Linseed oil 860 860
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,330
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,310 1,310
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 800 800
Soyoil Solvent 760 760
Cottonseed refined 790 790
Cottonseed solvent 770 770
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 800 800
Soyoil Solvent 760 760
Cottonseed refined oil 795 795
Cottonseed solvent oil 775 775
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 807 807
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 802 802
JALNA
Soyoil refined 805 805
LATUR
Soyoil refined 808 808
NANDED
Soyoil refined 808 808
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 810,
Baramati - 808, Chalisgaon - 811, Pachora - 810, Parbhani - 812,
Koosnoor - 809, Solapur - 809, Supa - 812, Sangli - 815.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Thursday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 43,000-44,000 42,200-43,300
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 43,900
Akola - 43,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 43,900, Hingoli - 43,800,
Jalna - 43,600, Koosnoor - 43,900, Latur - 43,700, Nanded - 43,700,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 44,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 45,000.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 31.2 degree Celsius (88.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
24.2 degree Celsius (75.6 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 96 per cent, lowest - 74 per cent.
Rainfall : .1 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-shower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature
likely to be around 32 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.
