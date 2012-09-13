Nagpur, Sept 13 Steady conditions persisted in major edible oils in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra as oil prices hovered around previous day's level on small bouts of trading. Absence of buying interest and easy condition on Madhya Pradesh oil market mainly kept prices unchanged. A majority of traders adopted wait and watch move, sources said Thursday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils in Vidarbha. SOYMEAL * Prices today recovered handsomely here on increased buying support from South-based traders amid tight supply from local crushing plants. Notable rise in international soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Reports about healthy supply in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi and no takers to soyabean oil also affected sentiment in weak trading activity. * About 1,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 41,000-43,000 39,550-43,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 41,100-43,100 39,650-43,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 42,000-44,000 42,000-44,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 200 41,000-43,000 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola n.a. n.a. Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 44,900 Hingoli - n.a., Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 43,200, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a., Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,000-4,100 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,300 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,500-4,600 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 804 804 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 764 764 Cottonseed refined 795 795 Cottonseed solvent 775 775 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,250 1,250 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,080 2,080 Sunflower oil refined 790 790 Linseed oil 860 860 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,330 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,310 1,310 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 800 800 Soyoil Solvent 760 760 Cottonseed refined 790 790 Cottonseed solvent 770 770 AKOLA Soyoil refined 800 800 Soyoil Solvent 760 760 Cottonseed refined oil 795 795 Cottonseed solvent oil 775 775 DHULIA Soyoil refined 807 807 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 802 802 JALNA Soyoil refined 805 805 LATUR Soyoil refined 808 808 NANDED Soyoil refined 808 808 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 810, Baramati - 808, Chalisgaon - 811, Pachora - 810, Parbhani - 812, Koosnoor - 809, Solapur - 809, Supa - 812, Sangli - 815. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 43,000-44,000 42,200-43,300 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 43,900 Akola - 43,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 43,900, Hingoli - 43,800, Jalna - 43,600, Koosnoor - 43,900, Latur - 43,700, Nanded - 43,700, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 44,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 45,000. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.2 degree Celsius (88.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.2 degree Celsius (75.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 96 per cent, lowest - 74 per cent. Rainfall : .1 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-shower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 32 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. * * * *