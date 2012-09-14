Nagpur, Sept 14 Government move to raise diesel prices showed its effects on very first day in all over Maharashtra. Select edible oil prices geared up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity reported high as American soya digam prices reported strong. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh edible oil also boosted sentiment, sources said Friday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed and sunflower refined oil today jacked up here on good seasonal demand from local traders amid thin supply from producing regions. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also helped to push up prices here. * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further hike in soyabean and cottonseed oil in Vidarbha. SOYMEAL * Prices today zoomed up again here on increased buying support from South-based traders amid tight supply from local crushing plants. Further rise in international soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) moved down on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Downward trend on NCDEX, high moisture content arrival and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also helped to push down prices. * About 1,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 41,000-43,100 41,000-43,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 41,100-43,200 41,100-43,800 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 42,000-44,000 42,000-44,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 200 41,000-43,100 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola n.a. n.a. Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 44,800 Hingoli - n.a., Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 43,400, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a., Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,000-4,100 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,300 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,500-4,600 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 805 802 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 765 761 Cottonseed refined 800 795 Cottonseed solvent 780 775 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,250 1,250 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,080 2,080 Sunflower oil refined 800 790 Linseed oil 860 860 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,330 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,310 1,310 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 802 799 Soyoil Solvent 762 759 Cottonseed refined 795 790 Cottonseed solvent 775 770 AKOLA Soyoil refined 803 800 Soyoil Solvent 763 760 Cottonseed refined oil 800 795 Cottonseed solvent oil 780 775 DHULIA Soyoil refined 809 805 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 805 802 JALNA Soyoil refined 808 804 LATUR Soyoil refined 811 807 NANDED Soyoil refined 810 806 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 812, Baramati - 810, Chalisgaon - 813, Pachora - 812, Parbhani - 815, Koosnoor - 812, Solapur - 812, Supa - 814, Sangli - 818. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 44,000-44,500 43,000-44,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 44,900 Akola - 44,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 44,600, Hingoli - 44,800, Jalna - 44,800, Koosnoor - 44,900, Latur - 43,700, Nanded - 43,700, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 45,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 45,300. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.2 degree Celsius (89.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.4 degree Celsius (74.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 93 per cent, lowest - 59 per cent. Rainfall : .0 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-shower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 32 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. * * * *