Prices of groundnut oil and sunflower oil recovered strongly in Vidarbha region on Western Maharashtra due to stockists demand in view of festival season demand and tight supply from producing regions like Gujarath, Tamilnadu and Marathwada. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh groundnut oil also helped to push up prices, sources said Saturday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity and no trader was in mood for any commitment. * Traders expect upward trend in groundnut oil in Vidarbha. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) quoted weak on poor demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal and reports about good arrival in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi also affected sentiment. * About 1,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 40,700-43,100 41,000-43,300 -- (Available price) Market delivery 40,800-43,200 41,100-43,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 42,000-44,000 42,000-44,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 200 40,700-43,100 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola n.a. n.a. Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 44,700 Hingoli - n.a., Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 43,400, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a., Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,000-4,100 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,200-2,300 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,500-4,600 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 805 805 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 765 765 Cottonseed refined 800 800 Cottonseed solvent 780 780 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,260 1,250 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,100 2,080 Sunflower oil refined 810 800 Linseed oil 850 850 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,310 1,310 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 802 802 Soyoil Solvent 762 762 Cottonseed refined 795 795 Cottonseed solvent 775 775 AKOLA Soyoil refined 803 803 Soyoil Solvent 763 763 Cottonseed refined oil 800 800 Cottonseed solvent oil 780 780 DHULIA Soyoil refined 809 809 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 805 805 JALNA Soyoil refined 808 808 LATUR Soyoil refined 811 811 NANDED Soyoil refined 810 810 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 812, Baramati - 810, Chalisgaon - 813, Pachora - 812, Parbhani - 815, Koosnoor - 812, Solapur - 812, Supa - 814, Sangli - 818. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 44,000-44,500 44,000-44,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 44,900 Akola - 44,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 44,600, Hingoli - 44,800, Jalna - 44,800, Koosnoor - 44,900, Latur - 43,700, Nanded - 43,700, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 45,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 45,300. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.1 degree Celsius (88.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.9 degree Celsius (75.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 93 per cent, lowest - 59 per cent. Rainfall : 0.8 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-shower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 32 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.