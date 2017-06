Nagpur, Sept 17 Steady conditions persisted in major edible oils in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra as oil prices hovered around previous day's level on small bouts of trading. Absence of buying interest and easy condition on Madhya Pradesh oil market mainly kept prices unchanged. A majority of traders adopted wait and watch move, sources said Monday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils in Vidarbha. SOYMEAL * Prices today reported sharp fall here on lack of demand from local traders. Easy condition in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) suffered hevily on poor demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal and reports about good arrival in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi also affected sentiment. * Not more than 1,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,700-41,100 31,200-42,300 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,800-41,200 31,300-42,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 41,000-42,000 41,000-42,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 200 30,700-41,100 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola n.a. n.a. Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 42,700 Hingoli - n.a., Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 42,400, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a., Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,000-4,100 Castor 10 3,100-3,200 2,200-2,300 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,500-4,600 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 805 805 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 765 765 Cottonseed refined 800 800 Cottonseed solvent 780 780 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,260 1,260 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,100 2,100 Sunflower oil refined 810 8010 Linseed oil 850 850 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,310 1,310 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 802 802 Soyoil Solvent 762 762 Cottonseed refined 795 795 Cottonseed solvent 775 775 AKOLA Soyoil refined 803 803 Soyoil Solvent 763 763 Cottonseed refined oil 800 800 Cottonseed solvent oil 780 780 DHULIA Soyoil refined 809 809 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 805 805 JALNA Soyoil refined 808 808 LATUR Soyoil refined 811 811 NANDED Soyoil refined 810 810 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 812, Baramati - 810, Chalisgaon - 813, Pachora - 812, Parbhani - 815, Koosnoor - 812, Solapur - 812, Supa - 814, Sangli - 818. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 42,000-42,500 43,000-43,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 42,900 Akola - 42,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 44,600, Hingoli - 42,800, Jalna - 42,600, Koosnoor - 42,500, Latur - 43,100, Nanded - 43,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 43,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 43,000. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.7 degree Celsius (89.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.8 degree Celsius (74.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 91 per cent, lowest - 68 per cent. Rainfall : .8 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-shower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 32 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. * * * *