Nagpur, Oct 3 Prices of major edible oils nosedived at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on reduced offtake at existing higher levels amid weakening global trend. Trading sentiment turned bearish after palm oil futures in Malaysia and soya digam in America suffered by about ten dollar per tonne in a day. Easy condition on Madhya Pradesh oil market also affected sentiment, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil today showed weak tendency on poor demand from local traders amid good supply from producing regions like Gujarath, Tamilnadu and Marathwada. Increased overseas supply in local oil market also affected sentiment. * Traders expect further fall in major edible oils. SOYMEAL * Prices today reported down here on lack of demand from traders amid high moisture content supply. Fresh fall in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported down on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Sharp fall in soyabean oil, easy condition in soymeal and weak trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected prices. Easy condition on NCDEX and good arrival in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi also affected sentiment. * About 5,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,000-30,600 26,000-31,100 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,100-30,700 26,100-31,200 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 30,500-31,000 31,000-31,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 900 25,000-30,600 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 200 25,500-30,900 Amravati 200 26,000-30,100 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 200 25,900-31,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 200 26,000-26,100 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 31,200 Hingoli - 2,950, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 31,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a., Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,400-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,100-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,800-4,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 705 715 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 665 675 Cottonseed refined 700 715 Cottonseed solvent 680 695 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,180 1,200 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,000 2,000 Sunflower oil refined 780 790 Linseed oil 770 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,260 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,250 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,215 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 685 695 Soyoil Solvent 645 660 Cottonseed refined 680 690 Cottonseed solvent 660 670 AKOLA Soyoil refined 785 793 Soyoil Solvent 645 654 Cottonseed refined oil 690 700 Cottonseed solvent oil 670 680 DHULIA Soyoil refined 717 728 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 715 725 JALNA Soyoil refined 717 724 LATUR Soyoil refined 720 730 NANDED Soyoil refined 725 731 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 725, Baramati - 721, Chalisgaon - 715, Pachora - 715, Parbhani - 720, Koosnoor - 725, Solapur - 722, Supa - 730, Sangli - 735. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 34,000-35,000 35,000-36,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 35,900 Akola - 35,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 35,600, Hingoli - 35,800, Jalna - 35,600, Koosnoor - 35,500, Latur - 35,500, Nanded - 36,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,600, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 36,500. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.4 degree Celsius (90.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.6 degree Celsius (75.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 96 per cent, lowest - 71 per cent. Rainfall : 5.1 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-shower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. * * * *