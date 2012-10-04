Nagpur, Oct 4 Steady condition persisted in edible oils in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices moved in a tight range in lackluster trading ad settled around previous closing. Arrivals and offtake too remained at a low ebb and business volume remained weak. No trader was in mood for any commitment in ready segment, adopting wait and watch move, sources said Thursday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil today remained static but demand was poor. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils. SOYMEAL * Prices today suffered heavily here on lack of demand from traders amid high moisture content supply. Release of stock from stockists also pushed down prices. SOYABEAN * New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) declined sharply on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Sharp fall in soymeal, no takers to soyabean oil and good supply in Madhya Pradesh and soyabean mandi also affected prices. * About 10,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 24,000-28,100 24,600-29,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 24,100-28,200 24,700-29,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 29,000-30,000 30,000-31,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 1,200 24,000-28,100 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 300 24,500-28,100 Amravati 300 23,700-28,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 400 24,400-28,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 300 24,000-28,300 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 30,200 Hingoli - 2,850, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 30,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a., Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,400-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,100-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,800-4,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 695 695 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 655 655 Cottonseed refined 690 690 Cottonseed solvent 670 670 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,180 1,180 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,000 2,000 Sunflower oil refined 780 780 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 680 680 Soyoil Solvent 640 640 Cottonseed refined 680 680 Cottonseed solvent 660 660 AKOLA Soyoil refined 780 780 Soyoil Solvent 640 640 Cottonseed refined oil 680 680 Cottonseed solvent oil 660 660 DHULIA Soyoil refined 710 710 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 705 705 JALNA Soyoil refined 707 707 LATUR Soyoil refined 710 710 NANDED Soyoil refined 710 710 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 715, Baramati - 711, Chalisgaon - 705, Pachora - 705, Parbhani - 710, Koosnoor - 715, Solapur - 712, Supa - 720, Sangli - 720. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,000-29,500 29,000-31,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,900 Akola - 29,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 30,600, Hingoli - 30,800, Jalna - 30,600, Koosnoor - 30,000, Latur - 29,800, Nanded - 28,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,600, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,000. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.2 degree Celsius (88.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 22.2 degree Celsius (71.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 96 per cent, lowest - 77 per cent. Rainfall : 4.0 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-shower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 34 and 23 degree Celsius respectively.