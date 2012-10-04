Nagpur, Oct 4 Steady condition persisted in edible oils in the Vidarbha region of
Western Maharashtra today as prices moved in a tight range in lackluster trading ad settled
around previous closing. Arrivals and offtake too remained at a low ebb and business volume
remained weak. No trader was in mood for any commitment in ready segment, adopting wait and
watch move, sources said Thursday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed,
linseed, castor and coconut KP oil today remained static but demand was poor.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today suffered heavily here on lack of demand from traders amid high
moisture content supply. Release of stock from stockists also pushed down prices.
SOYABEAN
* New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) declined sharply on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high
moisture content arrival. Sharp fall in soymeal, no takers to soyabean oil and good
supply in Madhya Pradesh and soyabean mandi also affected prices.
* About 10,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 24,000-28,100 24,600-29,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 24,100-28,200 24,700-29,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 29,000-30,000 30,000-31,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 1,200 24,000-28,100
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 300 24,500-28,100
Amravati 300 23,700-28,500
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 400 24,400-28,000
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 300 24,000-28,300
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 30,200 Hingoli - 2,850, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 30,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a.,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,400-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,100-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,800-4,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 695 695
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 655 655
Cottonseed refined 690 690
Cottonseed solvent 670 670
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,180 1,180
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,000 2,000
Sunflower oil refined 780 780
Linseed oil 770 770
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 680 680
Soyoil Solvent 640 640
Cottonseed refined 680 680
Cottonseed solvent 660 660
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 780 780
Soyoil Solvent 640 640
Cottonseed refined oil 680 680
Cottonseed solvent oil 660 660
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 710 710
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 705 705
JALNA
Soyoil refined 707 707
LATUR
Soyoil refined 710 710
NANDED
Soyoil refined 710 710
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 715,
Baramati - 711, Chalisgaon - 705, Pachora - 705, Parbhani - 710,
Koosnoor - 715, Solapur - 712, Supa - 720, Sangli - 720.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Thursday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,000-29,500 29,000-31,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,900
Akola - 29,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 30,600, Hingoli - 30,800,
Jalna - 30,600, Koosnoor - 30,000, Latur - 29,800, Nanded - 28,100,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,600, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,000.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 31.2 degree Celsius (88.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
22.2 degree Celsius (71.8 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 96 per cent, lowest - 77 per cent.
Rainfall : 4.0 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-shower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature
likely to be around 34 and 23 degree Celsius respectively.