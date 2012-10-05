Nagpur, Oct 5 Major edible oil prices reported down in the Vidarbha region of
Western Maharashtra today as demand from millers and retailers remained subdued. Adequate stocks
and good global supply also supported the downtrend. Fall in demand also from Vansapati units
mainly weighed on the major edible oil prices, sources said Friday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, castor and coconut
KP oil today opened on weak note on poor buying support from local traders amid
healthy supply from producing regions like Gujarath, Tamilnadu and Marathwada.
Profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level also pulled down prices here.
* Only sunflower refined and rapeseed oil today remained static in sluggish trading
activity.
* Traders expect downward trend in major edible oils.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) reported down on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high
moisture content arrival. Fresh fall in soyabean oil, no takers to sopymeal and good
supply in Madhya Pradesh and soyabean mandi also affected prices.
* About 10,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 23,000-27,500 24,000-28,100 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 23,100-27,600 24,100-28,200 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 29,000-30,000 29,000-30,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 1,500 23,000-27,500
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 400 23,500-27,100
Amravati 300 23,100-28,000
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 200 24,000-28,000
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 200 23,700-27,900
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,200 Hingoli - 29,800, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 28,300, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a.,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed 10 4,400-4,550 4,400-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,100-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,800-4,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 695 698
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 655 658
Cottonseed refined 690 693
Cottonseed solvent 670 673
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,160 1,180
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,970 2,000
Sunflower oil refined 780 780
Linseed oil 760 770
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,210
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,210
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 675 680
Soyoil Solvent 635 640
Cottonseed refined 680 682
Cottonseed solvent 660 662
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 777 780
Soyoil Solvent 637 640
Cottonseed refined oil 680 685
Cottonseed solvent oil 660 665
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 709 712
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 704 707
JALNA
Soyoil refined 704 705
LATUR
Soyoil refined 709 712
NANDED
Soyoil refined 709 712
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 713,
Baramati - 710, Chalisgaon - 705, Pachora - 705, Parbhani - 710,
Koosnoor - 713, Solapur - 710, Supa - 718, Sangli - 718.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,000-29,500 28,000-29,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,900
Akola - 29,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 30,600, Hingoli - 30,800,
Jalna - 30,600, Koosnoor - 30,000, Latur - 29,800, Nanded - 28,100,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,600, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,000.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 34.0 degree Celsius (93.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
22.2 degree Celsius (71.8 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 96 per cent, lowest - 77 per cent.
Rainfall : .0 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-shower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature
likely to be around 34 and 22 degree Celsius respectively.