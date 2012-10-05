Nagpur, Oct 5 Major edible oil prices reported down in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as demand from millers and retailers remained subdued. Adequate stocks and good global supply also supported the downtrend. Fall in demand also from Vansapati units mainly weighed on the major edible oil prices, sources said Friday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil today opened on weak note on poor buying support from local traders amid healthy supply from producing regions like Gujarath, Tamilnadu and Marathwada. Profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level also pulled down prices here. * Only sunflower refined and rapeseed oil today remained static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect downward trend in major edible oils. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported down on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Fresh fall in soyabean oil, no takers to sopymeal and good supply in Madhya Pradesh and soyabean mandi also affected prices. * About 10,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 23,000-27,500 24,000-28,100 -- (Available price) Market delivery 23,100-27,600 24,100-28,200 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 29,000-30,000 29,000-30,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 1,500 23,000-27,500 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 400 23,500-27,100 Amravati 300 23,100-28,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 200 24,000-28,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 200 23,700-27,900 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,200 Hingoli - 29,800, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 28,300, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a., Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed 10 4,400-4,550 4,400-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,100-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,800-4,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 695 698 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 655 658 Cottonseed refined 690 693 Cottonseed solvent 670 673 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,160 1,180 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,970 2,000 Sunflower oil refined 780 780 Linseed oil 760 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,210 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,210 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 675 680 Soyoil Solvent 635 640 Cottonseed refined 680 682 Cottonseed solvent 660 662 AKOLA Soyoil refined 777 780 Soyoil Solvent 637 640 Cottonseed refined oil 680 685 Cottonseed solvent oil 660 665 DHULIA Soyoil refined 709 712 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 704 707 JALNA Soyoil refined 704 705 LATUR Soyoil refined 709 712 NANDED Soyoil refined 709 712 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 713, Baramati - 710, Chalisgaon - 705, Pachora - 705, Parbhani - 710, Koosnoor - 713, Solapur - 710, Supa - 718, Sangli - 718. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,000-29,500 28,000-29,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,900 Akola - 29,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 30,600, Hingoli - 30,800, Jalna - 30,600, Koosnoor - 30,000, Latur - 29,800, Nanded - 28,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,600, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,000. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 34.0 degree Celsius (93.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 22.2 degree Celsius (71.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 96 per cent, lowest - 77 per cent. Rainfall : .0 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-shower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 34 and 22 degree Celsius respectively.