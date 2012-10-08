Nagpur, Oct 8 Steady conditions persisted in major edible oils in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra as oil prices hovered around previous day's level on small bouts of trading. Absence of buying interest and easy condition on Madhya Pradesh oil market mainly kept prices unchanged. A majority of traders adopted wait and watch move because of downward trend in American soya digam prices, sources said Monday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil remained static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in weak trading activity. SOYABEAN * New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported higher on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing belts. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based crushing plants also helped to push up prices. * Between 5,000 and 10,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 24,500-30,500 24,500-29,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 24,600-30,600 24,600-29,500 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 30,000-31,000 30,000-31,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 1,700 24,500-30,500 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 500 24,000-29,600 Amravati 300 24,000-29,900 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 200 24,400-29,300 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 200 23,900-29,400 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 31,200 Hingoli - 31,800, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 31,500, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a., Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,400-4,550 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,100-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,800-4,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn 10 1,100-1,150 ---- Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 695 695 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 655 655 Cottonseed refined 690 690 Cottonseed solvent 670 670 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,150 1,150 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,950 1,950 Sunflower oil refined 780 780 Linseed oil 760 760 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,180 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 675 675 Soyoil Solvent 635 635 Cottonseed refined 680 680 Cottonseed solvent 660 660 AKOLA Soyoil refined 677 677 Soyoil Solvent 637 637 Cottonseed refined oil 680 680 Cottonseed solvent oil 660 660 DHULIA Soyoil refined 709 709 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 704 704 JALNA Soyoil refined 704 704 LATUR Soyoil refined 709 709 NANDED Soyoil refined 711 711 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 713, Baramati - 710, Chalisgaon - 705, Pachora - 705, Parbhani - 710, Koosnoor - 713, Solapur - 710, Supa - 715, Sangli - 718. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,500-30,000 28,500-30,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 30,500 Akola - 30,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 30,500, Hingoli - 30,200, Jalna - 30,200, Koosnoor - 30,000, Latur - 29,800, Nanded - 28,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 31,000. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 35.0 degree Celsius (95.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 21.1 degree Celsius (69.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 96 per cent, lowest - 55 per cent. Rainfall : 0.0 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 35 and 21 degree Celsius respectively.