Nagpur, Oct 12 The rising trend in soyabean oil remained unabated for the third straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on increased buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing festival season, amid a firm overseas trend. Sentiment remained strong, as soya digam prices rose in America. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also boosted sentiment, sources said Friday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil remained static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in soyabean oil as overseas supply reported weak. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Further rise in soyabean oil, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and fresh enquiries from South-based crushing plants also helped to jack up prices. * About 30,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 26,500-32,300 25,900-32,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 26,600-32,400 26,000-32,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 32,000-32,500 31,000-32,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 5,000 26,500-32,300 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 2,000 25,000-31,700 Amravati 2,000 26,100-31,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,500 25,800-32,100 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,200 25,200-31,900 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,000 Hingoli - 31,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 32,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a., Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,600-2,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,800-4,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 700 694 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 660 653 Cottonseed refined 690 690 Cottonseed solvent 670 670 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,140 1,140 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,930 1,930 Sunflower oil refined 780 780 Linseed oil 750 750 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,180 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 698 692 Soyoil Solvent 658 655 Cottonseed refined 690 690 Cottonseed solvent 670 668 AKOLA Soyoil refined 698 694 Soyoil Solvent 658 651 Cottonseed refined oil 689 686 Cottonseed solvent oil 669 664 DHULIA Soyoil refined 722 718 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 717 712 JALNA Soyoil refined 718 715 LATUR Soyoil refined 720 718 NANDED Soyoil refined 722 718 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 725, Baramati - 721, Chalisgaon - 718, Pachora - 718, Parbhani - 721, Koosnoor - 724, Solapur - 721, Supa - 724, Sangli - 725. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,800-30,000 28,800-30,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 30,400 Akola - 29,800, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 30,000, Hingoli - 30,000, Jalna - 30,100, Koosnoor - 29,900, Latur - 29,600, Nanded - 28,800, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,200. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.5 degree Celsius (92.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 17.1 degree Celsius (62.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 92 per cent, lowest - 35 per cent. Rainfall : 0.0 mm FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 34 and 17 degree Celsius respectively.