Nagpur, Oct 13 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices rose in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the festive season amid a firming global trend. Healthy rise in American soya digam prices and shortage of oils in ready segment also helped to push up prices. Weak overseas supply also fuelled these oils, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil remained static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in most consumable soyabean and cottonseed oils. SOYMEAL * Prices today recovered here on increased demand from South-based traders amid short supply from local crushing plants. SOYABEAN * New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) moved down on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Healthy supply in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi also affected sentiment in weak trading activity as farmers were reluctant to sell soyabean at low prices. * About 40,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 26,500-31,800 26,500-32,400 -- (Available price) Market delivery 26,600-31,900 26,600-32,500 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 32,000-32,500 32,000-32,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 6,000 26,500-31,800 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 3,000 25,000-31,500 Amravati 2,000 26,000-31,300 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 2,000 25,700-32,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,500 25,200-31,700 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,000 Hingoli - 31,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 31,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a., Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,600-2,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,800-4,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 710 700 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 680 673 Cottonseed refined 700 695 Cottonseed solvent 680 675 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,140 1,140 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,930 1,930 Sunflower oil refined 780 780 Linseed oil 750 750 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,180 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 702 698 Soyoil Solvent 672 663 Cottonseed refined 700 693 Cottonseed solvent 680 674 AKOLA Soyoil refined 705 700 Soyoil Solvent 665 658 Cottonseed refined oil 701 697 Cottonseed solvent oil 680 672 DHULIA Soyoil refined 722 713 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 715 710 JALNA Soyoil refined 715 710 LATUR Soyoil refined 713 710 NANDED Soyoil refined 719 716 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 725, Baramati - 721, Chalisgaon - 718, Pachora - 718, Parbhani - 721, Koosnoor - 724, Solapur - 721, Supa - 724, Sangli - 725. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 30,000-30,200 28,800-30,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 30,400 Akola - 29,800, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 30,000, Hingoli - 30,000, Jalna - 30,100, Koosnoor - 29,900, Latur - 29,600, Nanded - 28,800, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,200. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.4 degree Celsius (92.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 17.5 degree Celsius (63.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 84 per cent, lowest - 33 per cent. Rainfall : .0 mm FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 34 and 17 degree Celsius respectively. ATTN: Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC and oil market in all over Vidarbha will be closed on Monday on the occasion of Sarvapitri Amavsya. * * * *