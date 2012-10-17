Nagpur, Oct 17 The prices of soyabean and cottonseed oils today tumble in the
Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra largely in tandem with weakening global cues. Trading
sentiment turned bearish after palm oil slipped in futures trading in Malaysia. Fresh American
soya digam prices and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment. No
trader was in mood for any commitment because of sharp fall in Madhya Pradesh edible oil,
sources said Wednesday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed rapeseed,
castor and coconut KP oil remained static in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further fall in soyabean oil in Vidarbha.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today suffered heavily here on lack of demand from traders amid profit-taking
selling by stockists at higher level. About two dollar per tonne fall in American
soymeal prices also affected sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) moved down on poor demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture
content arrival. Sharp fall in soymeal, continuous fall in soyabean oil, easy trend
on NCDEX in soyabean prices and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also
affected prices here.
* About 50,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 25,100-31,100 25,800-31,200 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 25,200-31,200 25,900-31,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 31,500-32,000 31,500-32,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 12,000 25,100-31,200
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 7,000 25,500-31,000
Amravati 5,000 26,000-31,400
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 5,000 25,500-31,600
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 5,000 25,500-31,500
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,000 Hingoli - 31,200, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 31,500, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a.,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,600-2,900
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800
Dhaniya 10 4,200-4,300 3,800-4,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 788 796
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 648 656
Cottonseed refined 670 680
Cottonseed solvent 650 660
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,140 1,140
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,930 1,930
Sunflower oil refined 780 780
Linseed oil 760 750
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,240 1,230
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 682 687
Soyoil Solvent 642 646
Cottonseed refined 670 680
Cottonseed solvent 650 660
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 683 688
Soyoil Solvent 643 649
Cottonseed refined oil 670 680
Cottonseed solvent oil 650 660
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 692 697
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 690 695
JALNA
Soyoil refined 695 700
LATUR
Soyoil refined 693 699
NANDED
Soyoil refined 700 702
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 702,
Baramati - 700, Chalisgaon - 699, Pachora - 704, Parbhani - 700,
Koosnoor - 701, Solapur - 698, Supa - 702, Sangli - 706.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,200-27,800 27,700-28,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 27,400
Akola - 27,800, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 27,900, Hingoli - 27,500,
Jalna - 27,900, Koosnoor - 27,900, Latur - 27,600, Nanded - 27,800,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 27,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,000.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 35.0 degree Celsius (95.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
17.2 degree Celsius (63.0 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 78 per cent, lowest - 36 per cent.
Rainfall : .0 mm
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 35 and 17 degree
Celsius respectively.