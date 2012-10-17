Nagpur, Oct 17 The prices of soyabean and cottonseed oils today tumble in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra largely in tandem with weakening global cues. Trading sentiment turned bearish after palm oil slipped in futures trading in Malaysia. Fresh American soya digam prices and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of sharp fall in Madhya Pradesh edible oil, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil remained static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean oil in Vidarbha. SOYMEAL * Prices today suffered heavily here on lack of demand from traders amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. About two dollar per tonne fall in American soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) moved down on poor demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Sharp fall in soymeal, continuous fall in soyabean oil, easy trend on NCDEX in soyabean prices and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected prices here. * About 50,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,100-31,100 25,800-31,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,200-31,200 25,900-31,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 31,500-32,000 31,500-32,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 12,000 25,100-31,200 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 7,000 25,500-31,000 Amravati 5,000 26,000-31,400 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 5,000 25,500-31,600 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 5,000 25,500-31,500 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,000 Hingoli - 31,200, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 31,500, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a., Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,600-2,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800 Dhaniya 10 4,200-4,300 3,800-4,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 788 796 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 648 656 Cottonseed refined 670 680 Cottonseed solvent 650 660 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,140 1,140 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,930 1,930 Sunflower oil refined 780 780 Linseed oil 760 750 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,240 1,230 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 682 687 Soyoil Solvent 642 646 Cottonseed refined 670 680 Cottonseed solvent 650 660 AKOLA Soyoil refined 683 688 Soyoil Solvent 643 649 Cottonseed refined oil 670 680 Cottonseed solvent oil 650 660 DHULIA Soyoil refined 692 697 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 690 695 JALNA Soyoil refined 695 700 LATUR Soyoil refined 693 699 NANDED Soyoil refined 700 702 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 702, Baramati - 700, Chalisgaon - 699, Pachora - 704, Parbhani - 700, Koosnoor - 701, Solapur - 698, Supa - 702, Sangli - 706. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,200-27,800 27,700-28,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 27,400 Akola - 27,800, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 27,900, Hingoli - 27,500, Jalna - 27,900, Koosnoor - 27,900, Latur - 27,600, Nanded - 27,800, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 27,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,000. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 35.0 degree Celsius (95.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 17.2 degree Celsius (63.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 78 per cent, lowest - 36 per cent. Rainfall : .0 mm FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 35 and 17 degree Celsius respectively.