Nagpur, Oct 18 There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading
in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in
absence of any worthwhile moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly
kept major oil prices unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment and adopted wait and
watch move as international oils reported strong, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed
rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil remained static in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils in Vidarbha.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) firmed up on renewed buying support from local plants. Healthy rise on NCDEX,
upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and fresh demand from South-based
crushing plants also helped to push up prices.
* About 50,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 26,500-31,100 25,500-31,100 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 26,600-31,200 25,600-31,200 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 31,500-32,000 31,500-32,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 15,000 26,500-31,100
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 7,000 25,800-31,000
Amravati 5,000 26,100-31,400
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 5,000 26,400-31,400
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 5,000 26,000-31,500
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,200 Hingoli - 31,500, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 31,900, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a.,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,600-2,900
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800
Dhaniya 10 4,200-4,300 3,800-4,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 785 785
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 648 648
Cottonseed refined 670 670
Cottonseed solvent 650 650
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,140 1,140
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,930 1,930
Sunflower oil refined 780 780
Linseed oil 760 760
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,240 1,230
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 682 682
Soyoil Solvent 642 642
Cottonseed refined 670 670
Cottonseed solvent 650 650
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 683 683
Soyoil Solvent 643 643
Cottonseed refined oil 670 670
Cottonseed solvent oil 650 650
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 690 690
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 690 690
JALNA
Soyoil refined 695 695
LATUR
Soyoil refined 693 693
NANDED
Soyoil refined 700 700
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 702,
Baramati - 700, Chalisgaon - 699, Pachora - 704, Parbhani - 700,
Koosnoor - 701, Solapur - 698, Supa - 702, Sangli - 706.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Thursday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,200-27,800 27,200-27,800
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 27,400
Akola - 27,800, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 27,900, Hingoli - 27,500,
Jalna - 27,900, Koosnoor - 27,900, Latur - 27,600, Nanded - 27,800,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 27,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,000.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 35.0 degree Celsius (95.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
17.2 degree Celsius (63.0 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 78 per cent, lowest - 36 per cent.
Rainfall : .0 mm
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 35 and 17 degree
Celsius respectively.
* * * *