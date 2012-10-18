Nagpur, Oct 18 There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in absence of any worthwhile moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly kept major oil prices unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment and adopted wait and watch move as international oils reported strong, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil remained static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils in Vidarbha. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up on renewed buying support from local plants. Healthy rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and fresh demand from South-based crushing plants also helped to push up prices. * About 50,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 26,500-31,100 25,500-31,100 -- (Available price) Market delivery 26,600-31,200 25,600-31,200 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 31,500-32,000 31,500-32,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 15,000 26,500-31,100 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 7,000 25,800-31,000 Amravati 5,000 26,100-31,400 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 5,000 26,400-31,400 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 5,000 26,000-31,500 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,200 Hingoli - 31,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 31,900, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a., Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,600-2,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800 Dhaniya 10 4,200-4,300 3,800-4,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 785 785 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 648 648 Cottonseed refined 670 670 Cottonseed solvent 650 650 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,140 1,140 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,930 1,930 Sunflower oil refined 780 780 Linseed oil 760 760 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,240 1,230 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 682 682 Soyoil Solvent 642 642 Cottonseed refined 670 670 Cottonseed solvent 650 650 AKOLA Soyoil refined 683 683 Soyoil Solvent 643 643 Cottonseed refined oil 670 670 Cottonseed solvent oil 650 650 DHULIA Soyoil refined 690 690 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 690 690 JALNA Soyoil refined 695 695 LATUR Soyoil refined 693 693 NANDED Soyoil refined 700 700 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 702, Baramati - 700, Chalisgaon - 699, Pachora - 704, Parbhani - 700, Koosnoor - 701, Solapur - 698, Supa - 702, Sangli - 706. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,200-27,800 27,200-27,800 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 27,400 Akola - 27,800, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 27,900, Hingoli - 27,500, Jalna - 27,900, Koosnoor - 27,900, Latur - 27,600, Nanded - 27,800, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 27,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,000. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 35.0 degree Celsius (95.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 17.2 degree Celsius (63.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 78 per cent, lowest - 36 per cent. Rainfall : .0 mm FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 35 and 17 degree Celsius respectively. * * * *