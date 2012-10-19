Select edible oil prices rose in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the festive season amid a firming global trend. Sentiment also improved after as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam recovered smartly. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabeal oil prices also helped to push up prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean and cottonseed oil today firmed up here on increased buying support from local traders amid short supply from local crushing plants. Fresh enquiries from South-based traders also boosted prices. * Linseed and rapeseed oils, in non-edible section, too rose on fresh demand from overseas as well as local oil paint industries amid thin supply from producing belts. * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, castor and coconut KP oil remained static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in linseed and rapeseed oils in Vidarbha. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported higher on good demand from local plants. Fresh rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based crushing plants also jacked up prices. * About 50,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 27,000-31,300 26,500-31,100 -- (Available price) Market delivery 27,100-31,400 25,600-31,200 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 31,500-32,000 31,500-32,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 10,000 27,000-31,300 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 5,000 26,800-31,000 Amravati 3,000 26,300-31,300 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 3,000 26,400-31,500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 3,000 26,800-31,500 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,800 Hingoli - 32,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 32,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a., Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,600-2,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,300 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 790 784 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 650 646 Cottonseed refined 675 670 Cottonseed solvent 655 650 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,140 1,140 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,930 1,930 Sunflower oil refined 780 780 Linseed oil 770 760 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,240 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 691 686 Soyoil Solvent 651 647 Cottonseed refined 675 670 Cottonseed solvent 655 650 AKOLA Soyoil refined 692 686 Soyoil Solvent 652 648 Cottonseed refined oil 675 670 Cottonseed solvent oil 655 650 DHULIA Soyoil refined 695 692 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 692 690 JALNA Soyoil refined 697 692 LATUR Soyoil refined 697 695 NANDED Soyoil refined 702 698 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 704, Baramati - 705, Chalisgaon - 702, Pachora - 707, Parbhani - 704, Koosnoor - 705, Solapur - 702, Supa - 706, Sangli - 708. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,200-27,800 27,200-27,800 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 27,400 Akola - 27,800, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 27,900, Hingoli - 27,500, Jalna - 27,900, Koosnoor - 27,900, Latur - 27,600, Nanded - 27,800, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 27,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,000. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.2 degree Celsius (91.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 15.7 degree Celsius (60.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 78 per cent, lowest - 36 per cent. Rainfall : 0.0 mm FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 33 and 15 degree Celsius respectively.