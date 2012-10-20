Nagpur, Oct 20 In range-bound trade, soyabean and linseed oil prices declined sharply at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on subdued demand at prevailing levels amid weak trend in overseas markets. Sentiment turned bearish after American soya digam fell by about one dollar in a day. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also affected prices, sources said Saturday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil remained static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in linseed oil in Vidarbha. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted static here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) quoted strong on increased demand from local plants. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based also helped to push up prices. Farmers were reluctant to sell soyabean at low prices, affecting arrival. * Between 40,000 and 50,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,500-31,700 28,000-31,600 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,600-31,800 28,100-31,700 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 31,500-32,000 31,500-32,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 9,000 28,500-31,700 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 4,000 27,800-31,200 Amravati 2,000 27,300-31,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 2,000 27,400-31,500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 2,000 27,800-31,100 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,900 Hingoli - 32,600, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 32,100, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a., Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,600-2,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800 Dhaniya 15 3,800-4,200 4,200-4,300 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 785 788 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 645 648 Cottonseed refined 675 675 Cottonseed solvent 655 655 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,140 1,140 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,930 1,930 Sunflower oil refined 780 780 Linseed oil 780 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 685 688 Soyoil Solvent 645 649 Cottonseed refined 675 675 Cottonseed solvent 655 655 AKOLA Soyoil refined 687 689 Soyoil Solvent 646 648 Cottonseed refined oil 675 675 Cottonseed solvent oil 655 655 DHULIA Soyoil refined 690 693 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 692 693 JALNA Soyoil refined 695 696 LATUR Soyoil refined 692 695 NANDED Soyoil refined 699 701 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 700, Baramati - 702, Chalisgaon - 698, Pachora - 700, Parbhani - 697, Koosnoor - 697, Solapur - 702, Supa - 700, Sangli - 704. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,200-27,800 27,200-27,800 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 27,400 Akola - 27,800, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 27,900, Hingoli - 27,500, Jalna - 27,900, Koosnoor - 27,900, Latur - 27,600, Nanded - 27,800, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 27,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,000. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.1 degree Celsius (91.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 16.7 degree Celsius (60.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 94 per cent, lowest - 37 per cent. Rainfall : .0 mm FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 33 and 17 degree Celsius respectively. * * * *