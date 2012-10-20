Nagpur, Oct 20 In range-bound trade, soyabean and linseed oil prices declined
sharply at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on subdued demand at prevailing levels
amid weak trend in overseas markets. Sentiment turned bearish after American soya digam fell by
about one dollar in a day. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also affected
prices, sources said Saturday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, castor
and coconut KP oil remained static in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further fall in linseed oil in Vidarbha.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today quoted static here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) quoted strong on increased demand from local plants. Notable rise in Madhya
Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based also helped to push up
prices. Farmers were reluctant to sell soyabean at low prices, affecting arrival.
* Between 40,000 and 50,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 28,500-31,700 28,000-31,600 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 28,600-31,800 28,100-31,700 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 31,500-32,000 31,500-32,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 9,000 28,500-31,700
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 4,000 27,800-31,200
Amravati 2,000 27,300-31,500
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 2,000 27,400-31,500
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 2,000 27,800-31,100
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,900 Hingoli - 32,600, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 32,100, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a.,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,600-2,900
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800
Dhaniya 15 3,800-4,200 4,200-4,300
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 785 788
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 645 648
Cottonseed refined 675 675
Cottonseed solvent 655 655
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,140 1,140
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,930 1,930
Sunflower oil refined 780 780
Linseed oil 780 770
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 685 688
Soyoil Solvent 645 649
Cottonseed refined 675 675
Cottonseed solvent 655 655
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 687 689
Soyoil Solvent 646 648
Cottonseed refined oil 675 675
Cottonseed solvent oil 655 655
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 690 693
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 692 693
JALNA
Soyoil refined 695 696
LATUR
Soyoil refined 692 695
NANDED
Soyoil refined 699 701
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 700,
Baramati - 702, Chalisgaon - 698, Pachora - 700, Parbhani - 697,
Koosnoor - 697, Solapur - 702, Supa - 700, Sangli - 704.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Saturday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,200-27,800 27,200-27,800
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 27,400
Akola - 27,800, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 27,900, Hingoli - 27,500,
Jalna - 27,900, Koosnoor - 27,900, Latur - 27,600, Nanded - 27,800,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 27,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,000.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 33.1 degree Celsius (91.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
16.7 degree Celsius (60.6 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 94 per cent, lowest - 37 per cent.
Rainfall : .0 mm
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 33 and 17 degree
Celsius respectively.
