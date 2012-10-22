Barring a sharp rise in linseed oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from local as well as overseas oil-paint industries against inadequate stocks mainly pushed linseed oil prices up. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh linseed oil also boosted sentiment, sources said Monday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil remained static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further hike in linseed oil in Vidarbha. SOYMEAL * Prices today reported higher on increased demand from South-based traders amid weak supply from local crushing plants. SOYABEAN * New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on increased demand from local plants. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices, upward trend in soymeal and reported demand from South- based also helped to push up prices. * About 50,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 27,500-32,000 27,000-31,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 27,600-32,100 27,100-31,800 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 32,500-33,000 31,500-32,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 13,000 27,500-32,000 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 8,000 27,500-31,800 Amravati 4,000 27,100-31,800 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 4,000 27,000-31,900 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 4,000 27,800-32,000 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,900 Hingoli - 32,700, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 32,300, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a., Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor 10 2,800-3,000 2,600-2,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,800-4,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 787 787 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 647 647 Cottonseed refined 670 670 Cottonseed solvent 650 650 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,140 1,140 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,930 1,930 Sunflower oil refined 780 780 Linseed oil 810 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 688 688 Soyoil Solvent 648 648 Cottonseed refined 675 675 Cottonseed solvent 655 655 AKOLA Soyoil refined 689 689 Soyoil Solvent 649 649 Cottonseed refined oil 675 675 Cottonseed solvent oil 655 655 DHULIA Soyoil refined 690 690 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 692 692 JALNA Soyoil refined 695 695 LATUR Soyoil refined 692 692 NANDED Soyoil refined 699 600 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 700, Baramati - 702, Chalisgaon - 698, Pachora - 700, Parbhani - 697, Koosnoor - 697, Solapur - 702, Supa - 700, Sangli - 704. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,400-28,000 27,200-27,800 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 27,500 Akola - 27,900, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,200, Hingoli - 27,800, Jalna - 28,000, Koosnoor - 27,900, Latur - 28,200, Nanded - 28,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 27,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,400. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 27.6 degree Celsius (81.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 19.1 degree Celsius (66.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 92 per cent, lowest - 64 per cent. Rainfall : 0.0 mm FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 32 and 18 degree Celsius respectively.