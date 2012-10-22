Barring a sharp rise in linseed oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in
the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity.
Notable rise in demand from local as well as overseas oil-paint industries against inadequate
stocks mainly pushed linseed oil prices up. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh linseed oil also
boosted sentiment, sources said Monday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined,
rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil remained static in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further hike in linseed oil in Vidarbha.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today reported higher on increased demand from South-based traders amid weak
supply from local crushing plants.
SOYABEAN
* New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) firmed up again on increased demand from local plants. Healthy rise in Madhya
Pradesh soyabean prices, upward trend in soymeal and reported demand from South-
based also helped to push up prices.
* About 50,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 27,500-32,000 27,000-31,700 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 27,600-32,100 27,100-31,800 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 32,500-33,000 31,500-32,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 13,000 27,500-32,000
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 8,000 27,500-31,800
Amravati 4,000 27,100-31,800
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 4,000 27,000-31,900
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 4,000 27,800-32,000
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,900 Hingoli - 32,700, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 32,300, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a.,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400
Castor 10 2,800-3,000 2,600-2,900
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,800-4,200
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 787 787
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 647 647
Cottonseed refined 670 670
Cottonseed solvent 650 650
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,140 1,140
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,930 1,930
Sunflower oil refined 780 780
Linseed oil 810 780
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 688 688
Soyoil Solvent 648 648
Cottonseed refined 675 675
Cottonseed solvent 655 655
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 689 689
Soyoil Solvent 649 649
Cottonseed refined oil 675 675
Cottonseed solvent oil 655 655
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 690 690
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 692 692
JALNA
Soyoil refined 695 695
LATUR
Soyoil refined 692 692
NANDED
Soyoil refined 699 600
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 700,
Baramati - 702, Chalisgaon - 698, Pachora - 700, Parbhani - 697,
Koosnoor - 697, Solapur - 702, Supa - 700, Sangli - 704.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,400-28,000 27,200-27,800
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 27,500
Akola - 27,900, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,200, Hingoli - 27,800,
Jalna - 28,000, Koosnoor - 27,900, Latur - 28,200, Nanded - 28,200,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 27,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,400.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 27.6 degree Celsius (81.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
19.1 degree Celsius (66.0 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 92 per cent, lowest - 64 per cent.
Rainfall : 0.0 mm
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 32 and 18 degree
Celsius respectively.