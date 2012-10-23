Nagpur, Oct 23 Select edible oil prices strengthened in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity in edible oils picked up as American soya digam prices recovered sharply. Healthy Dusserha festival demand from local as well as South-based traders and fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh edible oils also helped to push up prices, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed and linseed oil today opened on firm note on increased festival season demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil remained static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further hike in linseed oil in Vidarbha as overseas oil paint industries demand reported high. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in weak trading activity. SOYABEAN * New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed firm tendency on good demand from local plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also helped to push up prices. * About 50,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,500-32,100 27,500-32,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,600-32,200 27,600-32,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 32,500-33,000 32,500-33,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 12,000 28,500-32,100 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 7,000 27,800-32,300 Amravati 3,000 27,100-31,800 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 3,000 27,900-32,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 3,000 28,400-32,000 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,700 Hingoli - 32,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 32,500, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a., Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor 20 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,800-4,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 790 786 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 650 645 Cottonseed refined 680 670 Cottonseed solvent 660 650 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,140 1,140 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,930 1,930 Sunflower oil refined 780 780 Linseed oil 830 810 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 692 687 Soyoil Solvent 652 646 Cottonseed refined 685 675 Cottonseed solvent 665 655 AKOLA Soyoil refined 692 689 Soyoil Solvent 652 649 Cottonseed refined oil 685 675 Cottonseed solvent oil 665 655 DHULIA Soyoil refined 693 689 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 693 690 JALNA Soyoil refined 697 694 LATUR Soyoil refined 694 691 NANDED Soyoil refined 699 606 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 701, Baramati - 703, Chalisgaon - 698, Pachora - 700, Parbhani - 697, Koosnoor - 698, Solapur - 702, Supa - 700, Sangli - 705. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,400-28,000 27,400-28,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 27,500 Akola - 27,900, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,200, Hingoli - 27,800, Jalna - 28,000, Koosnoor - 27,900, Latur - 28,200, Nanded - 28,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 27,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,400. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.2 degree Celsius (90.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 17.3 degree Celsius (63.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 87 per cent, lowest - 42 per cent. Rainfall : .0 mm FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 33 and 17 degree Celsius respectively. ATTN : Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain mandi of Nagpur APMC and oil market in all over Vidarbha will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, on the occasion of Dussehra. * * * *