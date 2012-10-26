Nagpur, Oct 26 Soyabean and linseed oil prices recovered further in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the festive season. Weak supply from producing regions, healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil and reported demand from South-based traders also boosted prices. Trading activity reported today because of Bakri Id holiday to major oil markets, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil remained static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in linseed oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady but demand was poor in weak trading activity. SOYABEAN * New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on good demand from local plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Upward trend on NCDEX, fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also boosted prices. * About 40,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,500-32,900 27,500-32,400 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,600-33,000 27,600-32,500 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 32,500-33,000 32,500-33,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 10,000 28,500-32,900 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 5,000 27,800-32,300 Amravati 3,000 27,400-32,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 3,000 28,100-32,300 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 3,000 28,500-32,200 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,700 Hingoli - 32,100, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 32,500, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a., Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 798 793 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 658 655 Cottonseed refined 680 680 Cottonseed solvent 660 660 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,140 1,140 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,930 1,930 Sunflower oil refined 780 780 Linseed oil 850 840 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 699 697 Soyoil Solvent 659 656 Cottonseed refined 685 685 Cottonseed solvent 665 665 AKOLA Soyoil refined 698 696 Soyoil Solvent 658 656 Cottonseed refined oil 685 685 Cottonseed solvent oil 665 665 DHULIA Soyoil refined 702 698 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 699 696 JALNA Soyoil refined 702 700 LATUR Soyoil refined 704 697 NANDED Soyoil refined 705 699 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 706, Baramati - 706, Chalisgaon - 705, Pachora - 705, Parbhani - 703, Koosnoor - 703, Solapur - 707, Supa - 707, Sangli - 710. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,600-28,200 27,600-28,200 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 27,700 Akola - 28,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,400, Hingoli - 27,900, Jalna - 28,200, Koosnoor - 28,100, Latur - 28,200, Nanded - 28,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 27,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,500. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 34.5 degree Celsius (94.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 17.5 degree Celsius (63.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 92 per cent, lowest - 45 per cent. Rainfall : .0 mm FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 34 and 17 degree Celsius respectively.