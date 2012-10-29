Nagpur, Oct 29 Steady conditions persisted in major edible oils in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra as oil prices hovered around previous level on small bouts of trading. Absence of buying interest, downward trend in Malaysian palm oil and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh oil market mainly kept prices unchanged. A majority of traders adopted wait and watch move, sources said Monday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil remained static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today firmed up here on increased demand from South-based traders amid weak supply from local millers. Fresh rise in international soyemal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported strong on good demand from local plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also helped to push up prices. * About 50,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,500-33,300 28,500-32,900 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,600-33,400 28,600-33,000 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,000-33,500 32,500-33,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 12,000 28,500-33,300 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 6,000 28,800-32,700 Amravati 3,000 27,900-33,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 3,000 28,300-33,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 3,000 28,500-32,200 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,700 Hingoli - 33,100, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 33,500, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a., Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 700 700 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 660 660 Cottonseed refined 690 690 Cottonseed solvent 670 670 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,140 1,140 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,930 1,930 Sunflower oil refined 780 780 Linseed oil 850 850 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 703 703 Soyoil Solvent 663 663 Cottonseed refined 695 695 Cottonseed solvent 675 675 AKOLA Soyoil refined 705 705 Soyoil Solvent 665 665 Cottonseed refined oil 695 695 Cottonseed solvent oil 675 675 DHULIA Soyoil refined 707 707 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 707 707 JALNA Soyoil refined 709 709 LATUR Soyoil refined 711 711 NANDED Soyoil refined 708 708 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 709, Baramati - 711, Chalisgaon - 708, Pachora - 710, Parbhani - 707, Koosnoor - 707, Solapur - 711, Supa - 709, Sangli - 713. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,500-29,000 28,300-28,600 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,700 Akola - 29,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,400, Hingoli - 28,900, Jalna - 28,900, Koosnoor - 29,100, Latur - 29,200, Nanded - 29,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 28,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,200. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.2 degree Celsius (90.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 14.1 degree Celsius (57.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 92 per cent, lowest - 45 per cent. Rainfall : .0 mm FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 32 and 14 degree Celsius respectively.