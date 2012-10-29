Nagpur, Oct 29 Steady conditions persisted in major edible oils in Vidarbha region
of Western Maharashtra as oil prices hovered around previous level on small bouts of trading.
Absence of buying interest, downward trend in Malaysian palm oil and easy condition in Madhya
Pradesh oil market mainly kept prices unchanged. A majority of traders adopted wait and watch
move, sources said Monday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil remained static in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today firmed up here on increased demand from South-based traders amid weak
supply from local millers. Fresh rise in international soyemal prices also boosted
sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) reported strong on good demand from local plants amid weak supply
from producing regions. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported
demand from South-based plants also helped to push up prices.
* About 50,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 28,500-33,300 28,500-32,900 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 28,600-33,400 28,600-33,000 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 33,000-33,500 32,500-33,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 12,000 28,500-33,300
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 6,000 28,800-32,700
Amravati 3,000 27,900-33,000
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 3,000 28,300-33,200
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 3,000 28,500-32,200
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,700 Hingoli - 33,100, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 33,500, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a.,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 700 700
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 660 660
Cottonseed refined 690 690
Cottonseed solvent 670 670
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,140 1,140
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,930 1,930
Sunflower oil refined 780 780
Linseed oil 850 850
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 703 703
Soyoil Solvent 663 663
Cottonseed refined 695 695
Cottonseed solvent 675 675
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 705 705
Soyoil Solvent 665 665
Cottonseed refined oil 695 695
Cottonseed solvent oil 675 675
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 707 707
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 707 707
JALNA
Soyoil refined 709 709
LATUR
Soyoil refined 711 711
NANDED
Soyoil refined 708 708
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 709,
Baramati - 711, Chalisgaon - 708, Pachora - 710, Parbhani - 707,
Koosnoor - 707, Solapur - 711, Supa - 709, Sangli - 713.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,500-29,000 28,300-28,600
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,700
Akola - 29,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,400, Hingoli - 28,900,
Jalna - 28,900, Koosnoor - 29,100, Latur - 29,200, Nanded - 29,200,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 28,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,200.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 32.2 degree Celsius (90.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
14.1 degree Celsius (57.4 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 92 per cent, lowest - 45 per cent.
Rainfall : .0 mm
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 32 and 14 degree
Celsius respectively.