Nagpur, Oct 30 Soyabean and cottonseed oil today drifted in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on stockists selling, driven by higher imports amid weak global cues. Fall in demand from millers and retailers also put pressure on these oil. Besides, sufficient stocks and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment in thin trading activity, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil remained static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect easy condition in soyabean and cottonseed oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady in open market but demand was poor. Easy condition on NCDEX and downward trend in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) declined sharply on lack of demand from local crushing plants. Fresh fall in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal, downward trend on NCDEX and easy condition on Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi said to be the reasons for soyabean prices here. * About 40,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 27,500-32,200 28,000-32,900 -- (Available price) Market delivery 27,600-32,300 28,100-33,000 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,000-33,500 33,000-33,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 10,000 27,500-32,200 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 5,000 27,800-32,600 Amravati 3,000 27,500-32,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 3,000 28,000-32,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 3,000 27,700-32,000 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,700 Hingoli - 32,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 33,200, Malkapur - 32,700, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a., Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 695 699 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 655 660 Cottonseed refined 685 690 Cottonseed solvent 665 670 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,140 1,140 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,930 1,930 Sunflower oil refined 780 780 Linseed oil 850 850 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 701 704 Soyoil Solvent 661 664 Cottonseed refined 690 695 Cottonseed solvent 670 675 AKOLA Soyoil refined 702 705 Soyoil Solvent 662 665 Cottonseed refined oil 690 695 Cottonseed solvent oil 670 675 DHULIA Soyoil refined 702 706 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 700 704 JALNA Soyoil refined 705 707 LATUR Soyoil refined 707 710 NANDED Soyoil refined 703 706 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 705, Baramati - 707, Chalisgaon - 704, Pachora - 707, Parbhani - 704, Koosnoor - 702, Solapur - 708, Supa - 706, Sangli - 709. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,500-29,000 28,500-29,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,700 Akola - 29,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,400, Hingoli - 28,900, Jalna - 28,900, Koosnoor - 29,100, Latur - 29,200, Nanded - 29,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 28,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,200. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.3 degree Celsius (93.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 14.2 degree Celsius (57.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 90 per cent, lowest - 35 per cent. Rainfall : 0.0 mm FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 14 degree Celsius respectively.