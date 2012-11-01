Nagpur, Nov 1 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices rose in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the festive season amid a firming global trend. Sentiment improved after American soya digam and palm oil climbed in Malaysian oil market. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, fresh enquiries from South-based traders and weak overseas supply also fuelled price, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil remained static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect fresh hike in soyabean oil. SOYMEAL * Prices today recovered here on increased demand from South-based traders amid short supply from crushing plants. SOYABEAN * New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported higher on increased buying support from local crushing plants amid healthy hike in soyabean oil and soymeal. Firm trend on NCDEX, fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based crushing plants also helped to push up prices. * About 50,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 27,100-32,400 27,000-32,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 27,200-32,500 27,100-32,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,500-34,000 33,000-33,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 14,000 27,100-32,400 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 5,000 27,400-32,400 Amravati 4,000 27,200-32,700 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 4,000 27,000-32,300 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 4,000 27,500-32,200 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,700 Hingoli - 32,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 32,700, Malkapur - 32,700, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a., Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 700 696 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 660 657 Cottonseed refined 690 685 Cottonseed solvent 670 665 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,140 1,140 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,930 1,930 Sunflower oil refined 780 780 Linseed oil 850 850 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 704 701 Soyoil Solvent 663 661 Cottonseed refined 695 692 Cottonseed solvent 673 673 AKOLA Soyoil refined 705 703 Soyoil Solvent 666 663 Cottonseed refined oil 695 691 Cottonseed solvent oil 675 673 DHULIA Soyoil refined 707 706 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 704 701 JALNA Soyoil refined 709 706 LATUR Soyoil refined 710 707 NANDED Soyoil refined 707 705 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 709, Baramati - 711, Chalisgaon - 708, Pachora - 710, Parbhani - 708, Koosnoor - 706, Solapur - 711, Supa - 709, Sangli - 711. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,600-28,000 27,500-27,900 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,800 Akola - 28,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,400, Hingoli - 27,900, Jalna - 27,900, Koosnoor - 28,100, Latur - 28,200, Nanded - 28,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 27,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,300. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.6 degree Celsius (87.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 16.6 degree Celsius (58.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 95 per cent, lowest - 46 per cent. Rainfall : 0.0 mm FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 17 degree Celsius respectively.