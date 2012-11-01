Nagpur, Nov 1 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices rose in Vidarbha region of Western
Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the festive season amid a firming global
trend. Sentiment improved after American soya digam and palm oil climbed in Malaysian oil
market. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, fresh enquiries from South-based traders
and weak overseas supply also fuelled price, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and
coconut KP oil remained static in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect fresh hike in soyabean oil.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today recovered here on increased demand from South-based traders amid short
supply from crushing plants.
SOYABEAN
* New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) reported higher on increased buying support from local crushing plants amid
healthy hike in soyabean oil and soymeal. Firm trend on NCDEX, fresh rise in Madhya
Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based crushing plants also
helped to push up prices.
* About 50,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 27,100-32,400 27,000-32,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 27,200-32,500 27,100-32,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 33,500-34,000 33,000-33,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 14,000 27,100-32,400
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 5,000 27,400-32,400
Amravati 4,000 27,200-32,700
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 4,000 27,000-32,300
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 4,000 27,500-32,200
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,700 Hingoli - 32,500, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 32,700, Malkapur - 32,700, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a.,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 700 696
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 660 657
Cottonseed refined 690 685
Cottonseed solvent 670 665
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,140 1,140
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,930 1,930
Sunflower oil refined 780 780
Linseed oil 850 850
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 704 701
Soyoil Solvent 663 661
Cottonseed refined 695 692
Cottonseed solvent 673 673
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 705 703
Soyoil Solvent 666 663
Cottonseed refined oil 695 691
Cottonseed solvent oil 675 673
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 707 706
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 704 701
JALNA
Soyoil refined 709 706
LATUR
Soyoil refined 710 707
NANDED
Soyoil refined 707 705
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 709,
Baramati - 711, Chalisgaon - 708, Pachora - 710, Parbhani - 708,
Koosnoor - 706, Solapur - 711, Supa - 709, Sangli - 711.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Thursday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,600-28,000 27,500-27,900
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,800
Akola - 28,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,400, Hingoli - 27,900,
Jalna - 27,900, Koosnoor - 28,100, Latur - 28,200, Nanded - 28,200,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 27,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,300.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 30.6 degree Celsius (87.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
16.6 degree Celsius (58.5 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 95 per cent, lowest - 46 per cent.
Rainfall : 0.0 mm
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 17 degree
Celsius respectively.